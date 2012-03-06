New Shelter Island baseball team plays its first game tonight

Shelter Island’s own college-level baseball team, the Bucks, will take to Fiske Field at 5 p.m. on Sunday for the first of 40 games on its schedule, including 18 home games. The games are free and open to the public.

With its team members arriving today from all over the country, the Bucks are the newest addition to the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League, which includes seven East End teams: the North Fork Ospreys, who will be playing the Bucks on Sunday; the Sag Harbor Whalers; the Westhampton Aviators; Southampton Breakers; the Riverhead Tomcats; and the Center Moriches Battlecats.

On Tuesday morning, Bucks General Manager Cori Cass, organizer Dave Gurney and Ospreys General Manager Jeff Standish were hard at work prepping Fiske Field for the game.

“All this stuff isn’t coming free,” Mr. Cass said about the clay being set on the field. That’s why the men will be looking to the community — many of whom have generously opened their houses to host players this summer — to contribute money to support the team.

“We can’t do it without people supporting us,” Mr. Cass said.

“Tell people to bring lawn chairs and come out and catch home runs,” Mr. Gurney said of Sunday’s game. He’s also looking for volunteers willing to work concession stands, serve as bat boys and bat girls and generally assist with game-day activities.

On Sunday, members of the Lions Club will be manning the concession and providing food so they can turn profits over to the Bucks, Mr. Cass said. And during the season, the Island Boatyard will be hosting six team barbecues. Such community support is vital to the team, he said.

Tonight, Thursday, May 31, 19 host families, whose players were arriving in town today, are scheduled to meet at the Island Boatyard for an orientation session. Organizers are still hoping another family or two will step up and host players. In the interim, some families have agreed to host more than one player until additional hosts can be found, Mr. Cass said.

“The community really stepped up,” he said about the process of finding host families for the players. “We had a pretty easy go of it,” he said.

The 23 players are from as nearby as Staten Island and Branford, Connecticut and as far away as San Jose, California and Tucson, Arizona. They’re from schools including Stanford, Rice, Notre Dame and San Jose State.

“They’re really from all over,” Mr. Cass said.

The Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League is a non-profit organization founded by Rusty Leaver of Montauk and others in 2008, with its first team, the Whalers, based in Sag Harbor. Their first games were played against teams from the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League. The goal of the program is to allow top college players to keep playing competitive ball through the summer and perhaps draw the attention of scouts. The league is supported by local business sponsors including, on Shelter Island, South Ferry.

Players pay a $500 fee to participate.

As for the three men hard at work in Tuesday’s heat, Mr. Cass said he’d done work for his father’s construction company early in the morning and likely would be doing more later in the day. Mr. Gurney said it was his day off from Shelter Island Hardware and he credited his sister and store staff as well as his wife for enabling him to spend the time he does on baseball.

Mr. Standish is one of the league’s “field guys,” Mr. Cass said. He assists all league teams with field preparations. Last summer, he performed similar work for the Sag Harbor Whalers.

“We’re all one large league,” Mr. Standish said, shrugging off his contribution to the manual labor.

If you’re interested in hosting a player, volunteering on game days or contributing money to the Bucks, call Mr. Gurney at 433-1502.