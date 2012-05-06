N.Y. Times: North Fork Oyster Company serves up quality food

The New York Times published a largely positive review of the North Fork Oyster Company in Greenport last month, calling the restaurant a “culinary homage to an east end industry” in the headline.

“Nearly every dish sampled was a winner,” the Times said of the meals prepared by executive chef Alex Algieri. “There were a few missteps, but none of them had to do with the quality of the food.”

Ultimately, Times critic Joanne Starkey said the restaurant shouldn’t be missed.

“North Fork Oyster Company is in Stirling Square, a cluster of shops facing one another, and cannot be spotted from Main Street,” the review concludes. “Make the effort to find it. You’ll be glad you did.”

More info on North Fork Oyster Company from our Dining Guide:

Owner(s): Sana and Farouk Ahmad

Year established: 2011

Location: 300 Main St., Stirling Square, Greenport

Phone: 631-477-6840

Attire: nice casual

Wheelchair accessible: yes

Hours: Wednesday-Saturday, lunch 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., dinner 5-10 p.m.; Sunday lunch 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., dinner 5-9 p.m.

Web site: northforkoystercompany.com

Email: reservations@northforkoystercompany.com