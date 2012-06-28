Maureen C. Sheehy

Former Shelter Island Tax Assessor Maureen Conroy Sheehy of Ramsey, New Jersey passed away on Tuesday, June 19, 2012. She and her husband Patrick Sheehy were summer residents of Shelter Island from 1980 to 1988, when they moved here full-time. They left the Island in 2003 to move back to New Jersey.

She was the mother of Mary G. Connolly and her husband, Chris J. Connolly; grandmother of Darragh Connolly; and sister of the late Eileen Mergner and the late Jack Conroy.

Maureen and Patrick Sheehy were owners of the Blue Bird Inn Restaurant and Williamsburg House Gift Shop in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey. After retiring to Shelter Island, Maureen served as tax assessor here for almost eight years.

The family welcomed friends at Feeney Funeral Home in Ridgewood, New Jersey on June 21, 2012. A Funeral Mass followed at The Church of the Nativity in Midland Park. Burial was at Our Lady of Isle Cemetery, Shelter Island.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bright Side Manor, 300 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ 07666.