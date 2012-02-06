Man with cross wants to remind people about religion

While most North Forkers were forced inside due to this morning’s rain, one man has remained in the elements.

His name is Robert Wood, and he’s been walking Long Island’s forks, carrying a crucifix for the past 32 hours straight as of Saturday midday with no sleep, he says.

Mr. Wood, 55, of Mansfield, Texas, said he’s been carrying his cross for 22 years and is currently attempting to walk through the entire state of New York.

This particular trek began in Freeport, where Mr. Wood headed east, hopped to the North Fork via Shelter Island and landing in Greenport, where he said hotels were too expensive for him to sleep.

“I’m hoping to get some sleep in Riverhead,” he said as he neared Depot Lane in Cutchogue.

Mr. Wood said after he gets some rest, he will continue onward to Baldwin, New York, where he is currently staying.

Mr. Wood said he does the walks to “remind people that Jesus Christ died for our sins and we need to repent and come back to him,” which he said has been the sole occupation his life.

He does not have any family. “You think if I had a wife she’d let me do this?” he asked.