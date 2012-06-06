Man arrested in Greenport for stabbing on Island

Shelter Island Police responded to a 911 call on Sunday, June 3 and found a man bleeding heavily from a knife wound at a Shelter Island residence. An EMS team transported him to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

Police later determined that Carlos Ramirez-Robles, 24, of Shelter Island was responsible for the stabbing. He was taken into custody by Shelter Island Police on Sunday at the Long Island Rail Road station in Greenport and returned to Shelter Island, where he was arrested at 9 p.m. and charged with assault in the 2nd degree.

Mr. Ramirez-Robles was held overnight in Shelter Island jail and arraigned in Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding. He was remanded to Suffolk County jail.

The defendant had produced false government documents as proof of his identity and was additionally charged with two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the 2nd degree. The U.S. Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) “has placed a hold on him,” according to police, pending his true identification.

Bail was set at $20,000 in the event ICE subsequently released him, police said.