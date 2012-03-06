Baseball: Shelter Island Bucks win first-ever game

Rennie Troggio scored the first-ever winning run in Shelter Island Bucks history, scoring on a ground out in the bottom of the eight inning of the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League team’s inaugural game — a 2-1 win over the North Fork Ospreys.

Troggio also made a diving catch in the top half of the eighth on a ball that likely would have gone for extra bases off the bat of Ospreys outfielder Anthony Aceto.

Bucks pitcher Justin Charles won in relief of starter Pat Simone. The save went to Matt Abramowitz.

Justin Hepner, an impressive righthander from San Diego State, was a hard-luck loser, surrendering just the two runs in 7-plus innings. He struck out nine Bucks batters.

The stands behind home plate and beyond the outfield fence at Fiske Memorial Field were packed with spectators. Many more sat in camp chairs down both baselines.

“It was great to see so much support from the community,” said Bucks head coach Joe Burke. “Hopefully we can keep winning and the crowds can get even bigger.”

Read the complete story from Sunday’s win in Thursday’s issue of the Shelter Island Reporter.

Check out the recap from our live gamecast below: