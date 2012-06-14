Letters: Lot of thanks to go around this week

Relay for Life

To the Editor:

The Shelter Island High School National Honor Society recently participated in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life for the sixth year in a row. This group of 15 spirited high schoolers took turns walking all night long, logging over 27 miles collectively, to signify that cancer never sleeps. A tremendous “thank you” to the community for their support in raising just over $3,000 for this very worthy cause.

For those of you who may not have been following our group this year, their accomplishments are many: $1,500 raised and a day of service given for Habitat for Humanity; 923 items and $25 for our local food pantry with the Souper Bowl; $257 donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association and, most recently, $547.95 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society through the Pennies for Patients campaign.

In addition, each student member participated individually in service throughout the community.

These successes do not solely belong to the NHS. We extend our thanks to fellow student volunteers and supporters, their families, community members and businesses who are beyond generous.

We look forward to the continuation of the four pillars of NHS: Scholarship, Character, Leadership and Service.

JANINE MAHONEY

National Honor Society Adviser

Shelter Island School

A big thanks

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Shelter Island School, including the coaches and athletes from both school and community teams that utilize the school’s gymnasium facility, I would like to extend our deepest appreciation to all of our contributors who have helped us reach our goal. The school business office will be purchasing the 30 new folding chairs and the two carts with the school’s logo imprinted on each chair. The generosity and support that our community continues to demonstrate is amazing.

Thank you so very much.

JIM COLLIGAN

American Legion Post 281

Shelter Island

Mr. Colligan listed the donors as follows: Anonymous, Sandra and Noel Baxter, Karin Bennett, Susan and Darrin Binder, Nuray and Orhan Birol, Ginny and Kevin Brooks, Judy and Jay Card, Margaret and Jim Colligan, Maryann and Dave Evans, Tom Graffagnino and family, Mary and Mark Kanarvogel, Elizabeth and Harold Kohlmann, Jr. (in memory of Mary K. Cronin), Cecilia Kraus, Jack Monaghan, Sharon and Robert Morgan, Rebecca and Michael Mundy, Shirley and Rebecca Mundy, Our Lady of the Isle Church, Lynn and Frank Perry, Annmarie and Vinnie Seddio, Shelter Island Fire Department, Shelter Island Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary, Shelter Island’s 10K Committee, Joan and Jonathan Tehan and Jeanne and Kenneth Woods.

Watch for turtles

To the Editor:

Thank you for the excellent article on turtles. But I think they are easy to spot on the roads. The Highway Department keeps our streets spotless, so anything that looks like a log or a rock is most likely a turtle.

If drivers watched the road in front of them, they would notice. But many are too busy texting, talking on cell phones or just daydreaming.

In addition, if drivers, and this includes pickup truck and van drivers, paid attention to our speed limits, they would have plenty of time to stop and avoid killing turtles.

MELANIE CORONETZ

Shelter Island

11 new maples

To the Editor:

On Wednesday, June 6, the Highway Department, with the collaboration of the Friends of Trees, planted 11 maple trees on Cobbetts Lane. They planted two varieties of maples, the short growing ones on the roadside under the LIPA lines and the tall ones across the road. The trees were purchased with shared 50/50 funding from the Friends of Trees and the Highway Department.

Cobbetts Lane is a scenic road and it was so rewarding to fill in the open spaces left by previously removed maples and to preserve the beauty of the road.

Many thanks go to Highway Superintendent Jay Card for his help in selecting the right maples and his effectiveness in organizing the planting. Many thanks to the highway crew for doing a great job planting them; we watched every step. Also, many thanks for the recent clean up and pruning of all the trees planted with support from Friends of Trees over the years along the roadsides.

YIOULA VAN RYNBACH

Vice President, Friends of Trees

Shelter Island