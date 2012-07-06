Letters: Bucks need help; family thanks EMS

Bucks need help

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Shelter Island Bucks, I would like to thank everyone in the community who came out to support our team on Sunday. The turnout was more than I could ask for.

The Bucks have a total of 40 games, 20 of which are played here on the Island. In order for these games to continue to run smoothly, we would like to ask for volunteers. Between myself and my intern Erin, we can only take care of so many things at a time.

We are looking for volunteers to help out on game days by assisting with our music, announcing the games, picking up food for the team, running concessions and merchandise and helping with some of the take down and set up.

I would greatly appreciate all the help we can get and I know the players would love to have more people in the community helping out.

If anyone would like to volunteer, please contact us at shelterislandbucks@gmail.com or call me at (516) 361-4399. I would also like to thank the Reporter for their coverage of the game and I hope they continue to follow us throughout the season.

Again, thank you all so much for supporting these guys and please continue to come to their games and cheer them on.

CORI CASS

General Manager

Shelter Island Bucks

Thanks to EMS

To the Editor:

On behalf of our family, we thank the Shelter Island Police Department and the volunteer Emergency Medical Service teams for their help and professionalism on May 25. They demonstrated unwavering dedication and, even when faced with a very difficult situation, did not give up. We will miss Nancy immensely. However, the efforts of SIPD and EMS allowed us to be together by her side during her final moments. For that we are truly grateful.

Thank you for giving of yourselves to help our community.

DAVID LARSEN

THE LARSEN FAMILY

Shelter Island