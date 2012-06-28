Letters: Bucks looking to purchase scoreboard

Scoreboard now

To the Editor:

The Bucks, Shelter Island’s new baseball team, their management and their host families have been more than gratified by the warmth, enthusiasm and support that’s come from the Island and from Islanders. The boys find it “awesome.” Now we hope to take the next step. Anyone who’s been to a game knows what a difference a real scoreboard would make.

We think, with a lot of your help, we can raise the money to buy one and maybe even have it in and working before the season is over. One with a modest printout, electronic and wireless, can be purchased for well under $5,000. There will be additional dollars needed for the installation of the power it will require.

Should we be so lucky as to bring in more than we need, the additional dollars will be held for the team until next season and then given over for whatever project comes next, whether it is additional bleachers, higher fencing, dugouts or lights. Current thinking is to dedicate the scoreboard to Ken Lewis, whose coaching has meant so much to so many Islanders, especially to those guys whose hard work (unpaid!) is making this first season happen.

So let’s do it! A committee has been formed, a bank account opened, companies contacted and electricians are on board — all we need now is the money. Please send as much as you can as soon as you can. Make checks payable to “Scoreboard Now” and mail them to P.O. Box 650 in the Center, 11964. If we pull together, we can make this happen! All we have to do is do it!

CORI CASS

CAROL GALLIGAN

Co-Chairs

The Scoreboard Committee

Shelter Island

Thanks for help

To the Editor:

Many thanks to all the people that helped me on Monday, June 25: P.O. Tom Cronin, P.O. Walter Richards, ambulance personnel Sam Case, Mary Kanarvogel, George Zinger, Sean Brewer, Wendy Mead and Arthur Bloom, who came to my rescue. Also, thanks to the North Ferry crew and Emergency Room personnel at ELIH; also my wonderful neighbor Stacy Peebles and my lovely wife Annette. Thank you to everyone involved!

KEN VOIGT

Shelter Island

Airport noise

To the Editor:

A beautiful Friday, June 22, was completely spoiled as we were assaulted by the sound of approximately 25 helicopters on their approach to the East Hampton Airport. In addition, there were multiple jets and winged aircraft, all identifiable due to low altitudes. Each aircraft flew directly over our home [in East Hampton town].

The noise levels made discussion outside impossible. Inside, with windows shut, the noise remained intolerable. Our house shook from the vibrations.

Thirty years ago, I purchased a parcel of land on which to build our home because it was far from noise of any kind. Near the Northwest Trails, Chatfield’s Pond and surrounded by preserve, our family lived in peace and quiet. If we heard any aircraft at all, it was most likely a small plane, far away in the distance.

Three years ago our lives changed.

The Town of East Hampton’s elected officials’ response to us and our community members who also suffer the onslaught of aircraft noise disturbance is to install a air traffic control tower that will purportedly curtail noise as they insist it will spread the aircraft traffic to all areas; thus we will all “share” these egregious aircraft assaults. Their solution is as ridiculous as the “emperor’s new clothes.” The tower will serve only to encourage more, not less, air traffic. Additional aircraft traffic means more noise. It is that simple.

The town and certain special interest groups don’t want you to see it this way so they repeatedly attempt to manipulate and obfuscate the truth so they can give away our rights to ownership of the airport and hand it over to the FAA, including our desire for peace and quiet. Maintaining ownership of the airport by the Town of East Hampton is essential if we are to combat the noise problem.

From the North Fork to the South Fork, it is the increase in aircraft that is the culprit. Specifically, but not limited to, helicopters whose owners are but the top one percent of our community members. It is to those select few travelers that our town administrators seem to be committed, not the everyday working family/person of our communities.

To our neighbors on the North and South Forks and Shelter Island: this affects us all, and will for generations to come. Call the airport hotline: 537-LOUD. Contact PlaneNoise.com for helicopter complaints. Contact Quiet Skies Coalition for more information at quietskiescoalition.org.

Lastly, for the record; I was taught to fly as a young girl by my father. I love to fly and come from a family of pilots. We are glad we have a small town airport…let’s keep it that way.

SUSAN MCGRAW KEBER

East Hampton