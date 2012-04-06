Lauro’s Legends Series previews at Bay Street tonight

Island documentary filmmaker Joe Lauro will return to the Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor at 8 p.m. tonight with an all new volume in his Legends of Rock series.

Volume 4 includes rare footage of the Beatles, Rolling Stones, The Doors, Sly & the Family Stone, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, among others.

The Legends Series is drawn from Mr. Lauro’s Historic Films Archive — one of the largest archives of music on film and video tape in existence.

Tickets are $15 per person and are available at the door.