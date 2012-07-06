K. Elaine Minnigan of Cutchogue died at San Simeon by the Sound on May 30, 2012, She was 91. Her son, James E. Minnigan Jr., and daughter-in-law Joan, are Shelter Island residents.

She was born in Canaan, New York on June 8, 1920 to William and May E. (née Kaiser) Bohnenberg and was a graduate of Lawrence (New York) High School.

Upon her marriage to James E. Minnigan of Lawrence, they lived in Lawrence until 1983 when they moved upstate to Hollowville.

In 2000, she moved to Cutchogue.

Elaine had been a bus driver for Veterans Transportation for 20 years. She volunteered with the Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary, the Railroad Museum in Greenport, the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council and Southold Seniors and Homemakers. She was also a member of Advent Lutheran Church in Mattituck.

Predeceased by her husband in 1989, she is survived by her son and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers William and Edward and sisters Irma Quinion and Anna Marie Ransford.

Interment was in Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations to the Railroad Museum of Long Island, P.O. Box 726, Greenport, NY 11944 would be appreciated by the family.