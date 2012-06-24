It's already corn season at some North Fork farm stands

In a typical year on the North Fork, corn season wouldn’t begin for another couple weeks. This is not your typical corn season.

Some farm stands have already begun selling local corn and it’s sweeter than early-season corn usually is.

Ashley Schmitt of Phil Schmitt and Sons Farm on Sound Avenue in Riverhead said Saturday was the first day her family was selling local corn. The corn came from neighboring Anderson Farm on Roanoke Avenue.

The Andersons also have their own farm stand on Route 58 in front of the Target parking lot.

The Schmitt’s corn should be ready to harvest by the Fourth of July, Ashley said.