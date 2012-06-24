Island Seniors: Summer update time for seniors

Summer is here and the following is an update on some popular programs for residents age 60 and over who live on Shelter Island. These programs are funded by the Town of Shelter Island, the New York State Office for the Aging and Suffolk County Office for the Aging.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, home-delivered meals go out to frail, disabled and homebound people who are striving to stay independent in their own homes. The need for this meal can be for long-term situations and also short-term situations.

Home-style hot meals are freshly prepared, often using fresh produce from local stands and Sylvester Manor. Our volunteers deliver them to the houses.

On Mondays and Fridays, a congregate lunch meets at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church in Fellowship Hall at 12:15 p.m.

Hot, freshly prepared meals are served along with friendly conversation; bring a friend! For both programs, a voluntary donation of $3 per meal is greatly appreciated. For more information, call me at 749-0291, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Now, are you looking around your house? Do you see a sagging curtain rod, any burned-out lights? Hear a drippy faucet somewhere, wondering if that smoke alarm really works anymore, or suddenly feeling a little humid and hot? The Residential Repair Program could be just the answer for you. The program mechanic can do small, non-emergency jobs such as installing a window air conditioner, changing bulbs, fixing simple leaks, checking the smoke alarm and changing its battery and other tasks as well. The labor is always free and you pay only for materials used, waste removal fees or material delivery fees. For more information call Barbara or Karin at 749-0291, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Another valuable program is our free Senior Transportation Program. Rides are provided for medical appointments, shopping and other errands. You can call Dana at 749-1059 and arrange your ride in advance of your appointments.

Please remember that June is File of Life month. These are compact magnetic folders that hold your current medical information.

In the case of an emergency at your home, the response personnel will look for this file in order to give you the best care possible.

The files are available free of charge at the Town Senior Services Office or by calling 749-1059.

Please take advantage of these excellent programs and have a great summer!