Island Profile: From the phone company to Nassau County politics

Evelyn Comer, who is in her 60s, works for M. Wein Realty Inc., and says she enjoys her position and her colleagues. Although her work life began in the real estate business, a number of significant job twists and turns led her far afield.

Growing up in Inwood in Nassau County, she was the younger of two sisters and the daughter of a house painter and a librarian.

She graduated from high school in 1964, did not go on to college until years later, and began work at the New York Telephone Company as a sales representative. Shortly after, she met her husband, Jack Comer and married him. “I was out with friends for the evening,” she remembered, “and he came walking in. We were introduced and we’ve been together ever since. That was 47 years ago.”

After they moved to Hewlett, their son John was born soon after, in 1966.

Her first love, however, had always been real estate. As a child, she’s always loved long walks around the neighborhood, looking at houses and wondering about the people inside. She left the telephone company, got her license, and began work in the real estate business, eventually starting her own company with two partners. She ran it successfully from 1970 to 1981.

Then an accidental meeting led to a major change. John, then in high school, was home alone with Evelyn one afternoon when the doorbell rang. It was their New York State assemblyman, Republican Tom Gulotta, out campaigning door to door. Invited in, he and John got to talking, with John asking a number of questions about policy. Mr. Gulotta was impressed and asked John to go campaigning with him the following day. Soon after, Evelyn was invited as well.

“I went door to door with him and I loved it. It was just wonderful how every door had a different story. One needed an ambulance for an elderly person, one needed child care. Every day there was something different and I found it fascinating.”

When Mr. Gulotta went on to become the supervisor of the Town of Hempstead, he asked Evelyn if she would like a job in government: he said he could use an executive assistant. Her employer would be the Board of Supervisors. “He said, ‘You’d be the first woman in the Town of Hempstead to hold that position. It’s always been held by men.’ At that time I was just about to sell my business to my two partners, so I said, ‘Well, I have some time.’ But I was planning to take tennis lessons and go to luncheons and do all the things that women who didn’t work did, because I’d never had the chance to. But I said yes, immediately.”

She held the position from 1981 to 1983 and found it “wonderful.” She worked closely with the Office for Womens’ Services, learned how to be a spokesperson, get projects funded, and met “some fabulous people.”

In 1983, Mr. Gulotta was running for Nassau County Executive and he asked Evelyn if she would be willing to go to the Nassau County Legislature as a senior research analyst there. She agreed and spent the next 16 years chairing the Nassau County Task Force on Day Care, putting on public hearings about the needs of constituents, and bringing relevant issues to the attention of the legislature.

During those years, Evelyn began to attend SUNY Old Westbury part-time, working for her bachelor’s degree. Completing it in 1988, she graduated on the same day her son did from CUNY’s College of Technology, she in the morning, he in the afternoon.

“I needed to have it. It just completed me,” she said of her degree.

In 1999, having been the legislative liaison to Nassau Community College, she transferred there as an administrator for the college president, Dr. Sean Finelli, working as the college’s liaison to the legislature. Since she was so familiar with the issues, it was a good fit. “We did some wonderful things there. We brought the New York Heart Association Walkathon to the campus, working to raise awareness among women, of their high risk for heart disease,” she said.

During all these years, her husband Jack had been working as a field supervisor for the Long Island Lighting Company, responsible for operations from Bridgehampton to Montauk. They thought they might like a summer house, perhaps near Bridgehampton, where Jack’s job often required him to stay over. A colleague had a home in Shelter Island, where they had visited often. When the colleague called them to say there was a piece of land available that was a good buy, they decided to come out for a look.

“We came down the street and I liked it right away. Mrs. Egan,” the owner and developer, “was here with the map and we spoke with her and my husband walked the land.” He liked it, too, and thought they could build a good house there. So they went ahead.

“It’s been a dream come true,” Evelyn said. “Serendipity, synergy, whatever you want to call it, that’s what happened with our love for Shelter Island. It was just destined … Now the whole family loves it and comes all the time. It’s really a family house.”

Family means son John, his wife Corinne and the Comers’ granddaughters, Kiersten and Makayla, ages 6 and 11.

Retiring in 2000, she went back to her first love — real estate. Although she’d been out of the business for a long time, she had always kept her license current and kept up with the market. On the Island each year from May to November, she’s worked for Melina Wein, and Jack’s been the starter at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. In the winter they’re in Fort Myers, Florida, where she stays in touch with her client base electronically. But when she’s here, she’s busy working and involved with community undertakings. She’s a member of the Lions Club and has co-chaired the food committee for the Sunset-Moonrise Cruise for the past six years.

She does think it was all “meant to be.”