Island Fire, police, ambulance leaders seek cooperation

Shelter Island Fire Chief John D’Amato told the Shelter Island Board of Fire Commissioners Monday night that he, Police Chief James Read and Ambulance Corps Chief James Preston are determined to meet every other month to review protocol aimed at reinforcing coordination among the three agencies.

At issue is who takes charge of a scene in which two or all three of the units are called to respond to an incident.

Commissioners were a bit skeptical not because the idea is faulty, Commissioner Larry Lechmanski said. Similar efforts have been made before and failed, he said.

But previous efforts involved different people, Chief D’Amato said, who was optimistic.

Basic protocol dictates that the first of the three units that arrives on an emergency scene — usually the police — takes charge. But the command shifts during the incident according to what needs take priority. Clearly, if it’s a fire, the fire chief would take over at the scene. An accident could dictate that police retain control unless an ambulance is needed for transport of injured individuals.

But in serious cases, it might be that public safety could trump injury, putting the police or fire chief in charge, depending on which skills were needed to handle the most immediate need.

“Put what you agree on in writing,” Mr. Lechmanski advised the chief.

BY THE BOOK

Shelter Island is willing to comply with a 2007 New York State so-called “rope law,” which sets requirements for using ropes to provide safe emergency egress for first responders. But before it pours money into purchasing equipment and training, Chief D’Amato said he had homework to do to determine what equipment would work best and who can provide the training.

The law requires firefighters serving populations of less than one million and working on the interior of buildings of two or more stories to be equipped with and trained on the use of self-rescue equipment including ropes that would provide safe emergency egress.

At issue is which equipment meets standards and how to get training. For years, most departments ignored the mandate, expecting there would be changes to the law to allow departments more options to deal with emergency egress situations.

But the law remains on the books and some departments are being assessed $100 a day for every day that they fail to comply, Chief D’Amato said.

Mr. Lechmanski asked the chief to speed up the investigatory process as much as possible to determine what’s needed, where training can be obtained and the cost of meeting the state requirement.

MONEY SAVED

Shelter Island will be saving $1,140 each year in Verizon charges by cancelling some of the services the department hasn’t been using for telecommunications, communications contractor Arthur Bloom reported. Verizon has been charging for a leased line for a fire alarm at the Cobbetts Lane Station, although it hasn’t been used in many years, he said. It was originally installed in 1990 as a back-up while the headquarters building was under renovation.

Another part of the saving comes from changes in the way Verizon bills for its regular dial tone lines.

“I’m constantly watching them,” Mr. Bloom said about Verizon. Utilities are “notorious” for overcharging, he said.

WHO’S TAKING ICE

Commissioners said they weren’t happy that ice they make available to department members for personal use is disappearing rapidly. They suspect that some inactive members, who still have access to the firehouses, are taking ice for commercial uses, such as catering. Chief D’Amato suggested changing locks and access codes but the commissioners took no immediate action.

PUBLIC SERVICE

Until an irrigation system is installed at Fiske Field, the Fire Department is providing a public service by watering down the playing field for the Shelter Island Bucks, who play their home games there. Without wetting down the field, it would be too dusty for ball games, Chief D’Amato said. The School District plans to install irrigation so the fire department won’t have an open-ended commitment to wet the field, he said.