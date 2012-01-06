Island church grants nearly $10,000 for youth programs and other causes

Rev. Anne Stewart Miller, the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church’s interim pastor, has announced that the church session recently voted to grant almost $10,000 to support a wide range of local youth programs and activities. The funding comes from a generous Shelter Islander, the late Georgianna Conlin, who asked in her will that funds be used to help Shelter Island Youth.

The funding is intended to help promote social, educational, community service and spiritual growth efforts, according to an announcement from the church. The money formerly was used by the church for its own extensive youth programs offered under its pastor, Rev. Bill Grimbol, who left for another post last year.

The major portion of the funding will be donated to the Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, based at Camp Quinipet, to support its multi-faceted work with Islander teenagers. It includes money for staff salaries and travel expenses to Island and off-Island projects, such as helping out at Maureen’s Haven in Southold.

The grant money includes support for the Shelter Island Honor Society in its work with Habitat for Humanity; assisting high school juniors and seniors with money to fund college trips led by the school guidance department; assistance to the Boy and Girl Scouts in their community outreach; guiding young people to pick their own world-wide Heifer Project grants; and the Shelter food pantry. The church has also established a fund for nursery school scholarships.

A modest grant also has been made to 2-R’s For Fun, a writing project for 3rd & 4th graders organized and conducted by adult mentors from the community. This group normally meets at the Shelter Island Library but is meeting in the Church’s Fellowship Hall while construction takes place on the lower level renovation project.

Some money has been set aside to sponsor an ecumenical Vacation Bible school that will be held at the church this summer, open to children of all faiths.

“Over the years, our congregation has provided a wide range of support for the youth of our community,” Rev. Miller said. “Building on that legacy, Mrs. Conlin’s bequest now permits us to support many fine youth programs with proven leadership all over the Island. We are excited about our partnership with these programs and look forward to honoring Mrs. Conlin’s generosity befitting our Island’s youngest, this coming year.”