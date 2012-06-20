Incumbents retain trustee seats in first contested Dering Harbor election in 7 years

Trustees Mary Walker and Linda Adams were reelected in Tuesday’s Dering Harbor Village elections, the first in 7 years in which there was a contest.

Ms. Adams won 30 votes and Ms. Walker 27, according to unofficial results, turning back challenges for Ari Benacerraf, who won 21, and Patrick Parcells, who won 15 votes.

Mayor Tim Hogue, who did not face an opponent, was reelected with 31 votes.

A total of 47 votes were cast on Tuesday including 19 absentee ballots.