Greenport-Sag Harbor passenger ferry holds soft opening this week

East End visitors can now see the North and South forks in the same day by taking a 40-minute ride aboard the new Peconic Bay Water Jitney passenger ferry, which held a soft opening this week.

Mattituck business owner Jim Ryan of Response Marine, who proposed the 100-day water taxi pilot plan jointly with Hampton Jitney president Geoffrey Lynch, said ferry operations linking Greenport and Sag Harbor villages have gone “very well.”

“We’ve been on schedule,” Mr. Ryan said. “So far, so good.”

In Greenport, passengers get on and off the 53-passenger vessel near the camera obscura in Mitchell Park. From there, the ferry hugs the shoreline of Shelter Island and docks at the north end of Long Wharf in Sag Harbor.

Ferry operators said about 25 people rode the ferry as of 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Sag Harbor Village Mayor Brian Gilbride, along with Village Clerk Beth Kamper, Chief of Police Tom Fabiano and Superintendent of Public Works Dee Yardley took the 10 a.m. ferry to Greenport Friday morning in order to experience it first hand.

“The ride was very enjoyable,” Mr. Gilbride said. “I plan to take my kids and grandkids here.”

Sag Harbor Village officials said they ate brunch at the Coronet, visited Village Hall and window shopped.

“It was a great trip and beautiful ride,” Ms. Kamper said.

Peconic Bay Water Jitney also includes bus service to alleviate parking congestion in both villages.

Hampton Jitney shuttles passengers between Bridgehampton, East Hampton and the ferry dock in Sag Harbor. On the North Fork, shuttle service between Greenport School, where people would park, and Mitchell Park Marina is set to begin Saturday.

The ferry will make seven trips from each port Sundays through Wednesdays, starting at 7 a.m. from Greenport. There will be nine daily departures from each port Thursdays through Saturdays.

The estimated 40-minute ride will cost $11 for adults one way and $20 round trip.

For more information, visit peconicjitney.com.

jennifer@timesreview.com