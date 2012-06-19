Greenport-Sag Harbor ferry to begin operating June 30

The Peconic Bay Water Jitney passenger ferry linking the North and South forks is expected to be operational June 30 now that the Suffolk County Legislature has unanimously approved the ferry’s fares, schedule and license.

Mattituck business owner Jim Ryan of Response Marine, who is proposing the 100-day water taxi pilot plan jointly with Hampton Jitney president Geoffrey Lynch, said the county’s approval was the final piece needed in order to launch the first-ever Greenport-Sag Harbor passenger ferry.

In an interview after the Legislature approved the plan Tuesday, Mr. Ryan said he’s “delighted” about the county’s decision.

“We’re printing the tickets right now,” he said.

The estimated 40-minute ride will cost $11 for adults one way, $20 round trip. Fares for children under 12 would be $5.50 one way, $11 round trip.

CHECK OUT A VIDEO FROM ON BOARD THE FERRY

Mr. Ryan said his brother, John, a Catholic priest, will bless the boat June 27.

Mr. Ryan had said he planned to shrink wrap the boat with Hampton Jitney’s colors — silver and green. But on Tuesday, he said he has decided to color the boat navy, gray and black.

This is the second time in the past two years that Mr. Ryan has proposed the alternative transportation project.

The most recent plan includes bus service to alleviate parking congestion in both villages. Hampton Jitney will shuttle passengers between Bridgehampton, East Hampton and the ferry dock at the north end of Long Wharf in Sag Harbor. On the North Fork, shuttle service will be provided between Greenport School and Mitchell Park Marina.

The 53-passenger vessel will tie up at Mitchell Park near the camera obscura.

The ferry will make seven trips from each port Sundays through Wednesdays, starting at 7 a.m. from Greenport. There will be nine daily departures from each port Thursdays through Saturdays.

The route between the North and South forks will hug the western shoreline of Shelter Island. During bad weather, an alternative route would move along the island’s eastern side. The ferry’s captain will ultimately decide the safest course through commercial channels, Mr. Ryan said.

The vessel was built in 2003 by Derecktor Shipyards in Bridgeport, Conn., for New York Water Taxi, which has leased it to Peconic Bay Water Jitney.

jennifer@timesreview.com