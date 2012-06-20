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Gallery: First day of summer and it sure is hot on the Island

By Julie Lane

An air quality alert has been issued for the East End, but that hasn’t stopped folks from going about their day on Shelter Island.

The high for today is 88 degrees and temperatures are expected to reach the 90s on the Island tomorrow. Things will cool off a bit this weekend though, with a high of 78 degrees forecast for Saturday.

JULIE LANE PHOTOS | It wasn't too hot for these beach volleyball players at Crescent Beach.
Jerry Card, 2 1/2, of Shelter Island looking for small fish at Crescent Beach.
Calley Tyler, 3 1/2, of Shelter Island found the water just fine at Crescent Beach.
Samantha Tyler, 2 1/2, of Shelter Island heading toward shore.
Harry Gilbert, 10, of New York City, who summers in the Hamptons with his family, thought it a fine day for miniature golf at the Whale's Tale.
The sun is not for everyone. Ted Rybakowski, CEO of Dodge & Burn in New York City, is out on Shelter Island for six weeks and enjoying a respite as he sips coffee and reads William Boyd's "Ordinary Thunderstorms" at the Sunset Beach Hotel and Restaurant. The book is good, he said.
Sunshine makes for inviting outdoor dining at the Chequit Inn.
Heading for an afternoon of fishing off Crescent Beach were John Pagliaro (left) and Jason Casey.

 

 