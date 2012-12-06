From our files: This week in Shelter Island history

10 YEARS AGO

Kenyans cruise to victory

Just a week before the 23rd Annual Shelter Island 10k Run, the race appeared to be wide open with few professional runners in the mix. Then several opted to tackle the 6.2-mile course. For Kenyan Paul Mwangi that was a winning decision as he came home with the top $1,000 prize, finishing the race well ahead of the competition with a time of 29:38. But it didn’t break the course record of 28:49. Similarly, late entrant Grace Momanyi, another Kenyan, captured the women’s crown for the second successive year with a time of 33:48.

POSTSCRIPT: Saturday marks the 33rd Annual 10k at which at least Olympians — Joan Benoit Samuelson, Frank Shorter, Bill Rodgers, Keith Brantly and — will be in the running along with current Olympic sailor, the Island’s own Amanda Clark, if health allows. (She was reported to have a big of some kind early this week.)



20 YEARS AGO

Heights seeks historic district status

Heights Property Owners Corporation members were readying themselves for a trip to Albany to present their case for why the New York State Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation should grant historic status to the area located on the northwest corner of the Island.

The area was bought in the early 19th century by Frederick Chase who called it Prospect and in 1871, a group of Brooklyn clergymen and laymen incorporated it as the Shelter Island Grove and Camp Meeting Association of the Methodist Episcopal Church.

POSTSCRIPT: Today the Shelter Island Property Owners Associated remains committed to preserving the character of the community and its historic buildings and the area is also listed on the United States Register of Historic Districts.



30 YEARS AGO

Village poised for election

The tiny village of Dering Harbor was preparing for an election in which then Dr. Stanley Giannelli Jr. was running unopposed to succeed then mayor Ian G.M. Brownlie who held the position for 12 years. Two trustees — John Reeve and Clifton Phalen — were retiring and Ester Hunt and Linda Adams were seeking to replace them.

POSTSCRIPT: For the first time in seven years, there’s a contest for Village Board seats as incumbents Mary Walker and Linda Adams face off against Patrick Parcells and Ari Benacerraf on Tuesday, June 19. Mayor Tim Hogue, who has held the post for 20 years, is running unopposed.



50 YEARS AGO

Zoning ordinance changes under scrutiny

An ongoing study of Shelter Island’s zoning ordinance was examining such issues as up-zoning in some residential neighborhoods; greater flexibility for non-conforming uses; and a general clarification of the language of the ordinance to avoid misinterpretations and misunderstandings. The town was aiming for a hearing in July on the changes.

POSTSCRIPT: The Town Board is still tweaking its proposal for clarifying the rules for pre-existing, non-conforming commercial uses in a residential zones.