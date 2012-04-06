From our files: This week in Shelter Island history

10 YEARS AGO

1,500 runners are expected to compete here

Ten years ago, Shelter Island was poised for the 23rd annual 10k and expecting about 1,500 runners to compete, including 16 Olympians from all over the world. But gone were top names such as Frank Shorter and Grete Waitz who had run in Shelter Island races in the past. The race committee, which pays expenses for name runners to appear, had opted to save its money in 2002 so they could be poised for the 25th anniversary of the race in 2004, according to 10k board member BJ Ianfolla.

POSTSCRIPT: There were about 1,700 runners in 2011. This year’s Shelter Island 10k on June 16 will be marked by appearances of past Olympians Frank Shorter, Bill Rodgers, Joan Benoit Samuelson and Keith Brantly.

20 YEARS AGO

Voters turn down $4.6 million school budget

Angered by a teacher contract that granted 5 percent annual raises for four years, residents went to Board of Education meetings to voice their concerns about how the district was functioning. Eventually, they expressed their wrath by turning down the school’s budget proposal by a vote of 737 to 389.

POSTSCRIPT: This year, the community showed little interest in the $9.7-million school budget with mostly teachers showing up at meetings to discuss the spending. When it came to the vote, it was an easy victory, 247-46.

30 YEARS AGO

Miserable weather on holiday

The Memorial Day weekend 30 years ago was marked by stormy weather, putting a damper on the usual unofficial beginning of the summer season and forcing a lot of would-be beachgoers to find refuge in restaurants and stores. Fog caused some ferry delays and even the annual Memorial Day parade had to be cancelled, although dedicated Legionnaires conducted a ceremony in front of the Legion Hall, marking the solemnity of the holiday.

POSTSCRIPT: This year, sunshine was the order of the day as Islanders and visitors turned for the parade and ceremony marking Memorial Day and flocked to beaches to officially begin the summer season in style.

40 YEARS AGO

Freighter raises eyebrows

A seagoing freighter dropped anchor inside Greenport Harbor to deliver 100 tons of aluminum that was to be unloaded at Greenport Yacht & Ship Building and then transported to Jericho. Shelter Islanders weren’t pleased with the prospect of the freighters becoming a regular presence in waters so close to the Island.

POSTSCRIPT: Most activity on nearby Greenport shores these days is focused on shipbuilding and providing haven for boaters using the Mitchell Park Marina. Over Memorial Day weekend, the village hosted seven Tall Ships as part of the Tall Ships Challenge, drawing no criticism from Islanders.