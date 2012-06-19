Four candidates seek two trustee seats in Dering Harbor election today

Four people are running for two trustee seats on the Dering Harbor Village Board while Mayor Tim Hogue is running unopposed for reelection.

Incumbents Mary Walker and Linda Adams have been challenged by Patrick Parcells and Ari Benacerraf.

Voting in the village will take place on Tuesday, June 19 from 12 noon to 9 p.m. in Village Hall. All five candidates responded to a brief questionnaire that was sent to them by the Reporter.

Linda H. Adams

Age: 69

Family: none

Current or previous employment: Retired. Brooklyn Children’s Museum/capital construction coordinator; Brooklyn Botanic Garden/VP Administration/Development/Membership; Brooklyn Museum/VP Administration; Brooklyn Borough President’s Office/Cultural Desk and special events.

Residency: Village resident since 1975; second-home owner.

What do you believe you can contribute as a member of the Board of Trustees?

Based on my city, state and non-profit experience, I focus on government process and strategic thinking about legislative issues, budget/taxes, issues with future impact (water, open space, zoning).

What in your opinion are the major issues facing the board and/or the village – and how would you approach them?

How to get residents to vote. How to get residents to inform themselves about village process and existing legislation. How to get residents to attend meetings, hearings and be willing to participate in the work of the village.

Ms. Adams’ length of service on the board was not included in last week’s Reporter. She was elected in 1982 and served until 1991. In 2000, she was elected again as a trustee and has served up to the present.

Ari Benacerraf

Age: 48

Family: Wife Margarita, sons Michael and James

Current/Previous employment: Partner diamond castle holdings, LLC

Residency: Property owner since 2000, second-home resident since 2007.

What do you believe you can contribute as a member of the Board of Trustees?

I believe I can contribute to the diversity of the perspective given the lack of turnover of trustees.

What in your opinion are the major issues facing the board and/or the village – and how would you approach them?

The major issues facing the village include improving transparency, traffic on Shore Road and zoning. If elected, I would establish a more rigorous nominating process for village boards in order to encourage other residents to serve.

Patrick Parcells

Age: 61

Family: wife and son, age 14.

Current/previous employment: Retired.

Residency: Village resident since 2001; second-home owner.

What do you believe you can contribute as a member of the Board of Trustees?

All candidates share a common commitment to maintaining the special character of the village. I bring a different collection of skills and fresh perspective that will improve the governance process.

What in your opinion are the major issues facing the board and/or the village – and how would you approach them?

The operation of the village government needs greater transparency, less concentration of power and a proactive effort to keep residents informed. We will work to bring an outreach effort and visibility to the nomination of appointed board members and online resources to insure that all residents have ready access to the operation of village government.

Mary Walker

Age: Not given

Family: Kenneth Walker, husband

Previous employment: Executive Assistant, Estée Lauder/Kenton Corp.

Town/Village community or volunteer service: Board member, Group for the East End, 20 years to present; board chair for five years. Member, East End Hospice Board, Nature Conservancy Board. Vice president, Webster Foundation to present.

Residency: Village resident since 1976; year-round resident.

What do you believe you can contribute as a member of the Board of Trustees?

To continue to do what I believe is best for all the village. And to continue to be accessible and open to all the residents of the village.

What in your opinion are the major issues facing the board and/or the village – and how would you approach them?

To keep the village services in place at a time of rising costs with the smallest possible impact on taxes. Ensure that the existing zoning code, whether or not there may be adjustments, keeps the visual unity that protects our property values.

Mayor seeks 11th term at helm of village

The following are answers supplied by Dering Harbor Mayor Tim Hogue, an unopposed candidate for re-election on Tuesday, June 19.

Tim Hogue

Age: 64

Family: Married

Employment: Consulting — health care finance

Community Service: President, Shelter Island Association

Residency: Village resident since 1981; year-round resident.

What do you believe you can contribute as a member of the Board of Trustees?

Experience. In addition to serving as the mayor, I am president of the Suffolk County Village Officials Association as well as a member of the East End Mayors and Supervisors Association. I also have been fortunate to be able to spend the time it takes to help administer and manage the Village.

What in your opinion are the major issues facing the board and/or the village – and how would you approach them?

Keeping taxes low while managing increased regulations (“unfunded mandates”) imposed by the county, state and federal governments. The State of New York is seeking to eliminate villages, considering them redundant and duplicative, in order to further centralize government in the state. However, villages are the most basic form of home rule and representative government.

The paperwork and reports required keeps growing. I do some of the additional paperwork and reports myself.

Protecting the character of this unique village, which is primarily accomplished through the use and enforcement of our zoning code. This effort has been successful and has resulted in the high property values that we enjoy.

An aging infrastructure. Our drinking water plant and distribution system is old and in need of repairs and improvements as required by the Suffolk County Health Department. The problem is being successfully addressed. Our roads and equipment need constant attention but this is being well managed. We are blessed to have a great staff and a very experienced Board of Trustees.