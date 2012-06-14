Florence A. Evans of Shelter Island died June 5, 2012 at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport. She was 97.

She was born March 25, 1915 in Jersey City, New Jersey to Elizabeth (Weller) and Henry Metz and was a high school graduate. She married Harry Evans on April 11, 1948 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Ms. Evans was a legal secretary and stenographer. In her later years, she worked as a grape picker at local vineyards and remained very active until her death.

She was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport, Southold Town Human Resource and Senior Center and the Senior Activity Center.

She loved spending time with her family and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed crafting, crocheting, sewing, going to yard sales, traveling and working in her garden.

Predeceased by her husband on January 9, 1996; she is survived by her daughter Joanne DeVoe (Robert) and her granddaughter Kimberly Teodoru (Bobby), both of Shelter Island; her grandson Michael DeVoe of Florida; and her great-granddaughters Emma and Madigan Teodoru of Shelter Island. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Dorothy and Edna.

Visiting hours were on June 7, 2012 at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, where a funeral service was held June 8, Pastor Garret Johnson of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church officiating. Interment was at Calverton National Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City in honor of Joanne DeVoe.