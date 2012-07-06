Editorial: Tick free? All in the timing

Deer & Tick Committee Chairperson Patricia Shillingburg last year famously proclaimed Shelter Island virtually “tick free” because the 4-poster had rid the place of them. Her enthusiasm may have inspired a wee bit of hyperbole but her point was well taken: the data from a three-year study showed the device, 60 of which were deployed, to be highly effective at killing ticks.

During the study, which was carefully managed by scientists and funded in part by state and county grants, the 4-posters were put out by March each year and kept out through November.

The study ended in 2010, a final report was issued in May 2011, and Shelter Island since then has been deploying 4-posters by itself, at taxpayer expense. That’s why this year’s budget called for only 15 compared to the 60 that were used during the study. It was good news to learn recently that the town had upped the number to 20 but one reason for the increase wasn’t so good to hear: the town didn’t deploy its 4-posters until late May, so it saved money servicing them, leaving money to pay for putting five more in the field.

There’s a reason the scientists had the 4-posters in the field by March and kept them out through November: that timing is essential to interrupting egg laying and the life cycle of the local tick population.

In October 2006, this newspaper reported on a 4-poster study that was underway in Barnstable County on Cape Cod. After three years, there was no evidence whatsoever that the 75 4-posters in the program had had any effect at all on the tick population.

Blame the state Department of Fish and Game, said the cooperative extension entomologist who ran the program: he said the agency wouldn’t let him deploy 4-posters before April 1 or after September 30 because of opposition from hunters.

That shortened season was a “horrible” misuse of the 4-poster, one of its inventors, Mat Pound of the United States Department of Agriculture, told the Reporter at the time. “The way the 4-poster works is if you kill adult ticks you won’t have a new generation,” he said. March to May, and mid-September to December, are the prime feeding times for adult deer ticks, the kind most likely to spread Lyme disease. “For Massachusetts to prevent him from using” 4-posters “during the prime time he is supposed to be using it does affect its efficacy,” Mr. Pound said.

This is the first year the town is running the 4-poster program with its own employees. No one’s to blame for the start-up snafus that led to the delay. But it’s vital that the town get the timing right from now on. Otherwise Ms. Shillingburg will find her “tick-free” Island a thing of the past.