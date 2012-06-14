Editorial: Stick to rules or change them

Supervisor Jim Dougherty made a smart move on Friday. He urged the Town Board to hold off adopting a proposal to grant a virtually automatic seven-year grace period for abandoned businesses in residential zones before they lose their legal status as pre-existing, non-conforming uses.

He cited the neighborhood anxieties inspired by the vacant and somewhat shabby Shelter Island Nursery on St. Mary’s Road, which has not been operated in years, and said maybe the board could “noodle” the proposal a little.

Mr. Dougherty did not reveal then how he’d like to see the proposal changed. If he and other board members thought seven years was a very long time for a neighborhood to tolerate an abandoned business, they were right. And if they liked the Shelter Island Association’s argument that annual extensions shouldn’t be automatic, and that the Town Board should review them and grant them only with conditions requiring adequate maintenance, that made good sense, too.

The board followed through on the supervisor’s suggestion. It extended the current one-year period of disuse that determines when a business is officially considered to have been abandoned to 24 months; it also established some straightforward language that clarifies vague and confusing rules that until now have governed the expansion of pre-existing, non-conforming uses.

And it did nothing to change the fact that the current law does not provide for annual extensions. They aren’t allowed and, unless some “noodling” takes place, they won’t be allowed in the future.

Councilman Paul Shepherd was right when he said Friday that the board, if it does tweak the proposal, has to decide what the goals of its zoning code are. Is one goal to see non-conforming uses gradually phased out — in their own good time, and only if and when they fail — so that residential areas and business zones are consolidated?

That was indeed the idea when the town set its current zoning districts in the late 1990s after thinking long and hard about it, with plenty of public debate and discussion. Pre-existing, non-conforming businesses could remain — and remain forever, without harassment, as long as they remained operational.

But that was all theoretical. Now several non-conforming businesses have been in the news, one because it has been abandoned and should lose its pre-existing legal status by any measure of the current one-year rule. Push is coming to shove and it’s time for the town to stick to its rules or change them.

The Town Board on Friday took a giant step in clarifying the rules. There’s no question now that La Maison Blanche would not be allowed to use a driveway on an adjoining parcel that lies in a residential zone to support its business operation, even if the parcel has become part of the inn’s property.