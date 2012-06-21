Editorial: Race day is one of pride on the Island

We all delight in tales of small-town America. On Saturday, Shelter Islanders showed something that’s even more special about their small town. They proved they have few equals when it comes to pulling off a world-class road race.

Other communities pay professionals to organize events like the 10K. Not Shelter Island. For 33 consecutive years, its unpaid organizers have worked with unpaid workers to pull off a race that attracts acclaimed runners from around the world. They come here year after year, not only for the challenge, but because of the charms of this Island and its people.

Beyond the Island’s natural beauty, there’s a can-do volunteer spirit here that few communities can muster so regularly, so steadily and so devotedly.

Race Director Mary Ellen Adipietro and others such as Janelle Kraus-Nadeau work tirelessly for months laying the groundwork, handling everything from recruiting elite runners and organizing logistics to lining up sponsors. Year after year, Ms. Adipietro visits other cities and towns to find out how they organize their races so that she can come back and make Shelter Island’s 10K ever better.

Students organized the pre-race pasta party and decorated Joey’s Mile with American flags. Adults handled race day registrations, staffed a tent where drinks and fruit were available to the weary runners after the race and transported people between the ferries and the race start line and the Island Boatyard, site of the post-race party.

James Eklund, Chuck Kraus and Chris Johnson did the heavy lifting, as they have done for years, setting up tents and stages and stringing banners. Dr. Frank Adipietro and nurse Linda Kraus managed the medical tent. Jackie Tuttle, Diane Kilb, Jennifer Wissemann, Kathy Sullivan and others oversaw registration. Kevin Barry and Cliff Clark kept records. Sebastian and Julie Bliss cooked.

There were many others, young and old, school kids and busy parents, retirees and the full-time employed, too numerous to mention in this space, who cooked, cleaned, counted and everything else that was asked of them.

Credit for a great day also goes to Shelter Island’s public servants — the town’s police and highway department workers — who always go above and beyond to make sure that everything goes smoothly as the 10K race and the 5K walk spread out along Shelter Island’s highways and byways.

Dr. Frank, the emcee of the race, captured the bright spirit of the event as he identified the runners and walkers at the race’s end, greeting each with words of encouragement and praise, no matter how fast or slowly they conquered the course.

Organizers made the upcoming Summer Olympics in England a theme for the day. Not only does the 10K attract Olympic-class runners, it is put on by a town that has its own homegrown Olympian, sailor Amanda Clark, who ran on Saturday to raise funds for the 10K’s beneficiaries (not her own sailing team, as we incorrectly reported last week. Sorry, Amanda!). The race and its rousing spirit were a great send-off for Ms. Clark as she heads to Weymouth.