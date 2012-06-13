Eastern Long Island Hospital Golf Classic rescheduled for Monday

Eastern Long Island Hospital’s 20th Annual Golf Classic at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club that was slated for today, has been rescheduled for next Monday, due to inclement weather.

Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at 11:30 a.m. and a shot-gun start at 1 p.m.

Gardiner’s Bay Country Club is a par-70 private golf course located on Shelter Island. Highlights of the day include a gourmet lunch, 18 holes of golf with tournament prizes, barbecue at halfway, cocktails, buffet dinner and an awards ceremony.

Due to popular demand, the golf classic will be played in a “scramble” format, designed to move the game along, allow all foursomes to finish and compete for prizes. Hole-in-one prizes will be provided by Strong’s Marine and Mullen Motors.

Participation in the 2012 Golf Classic directly supports the hospital’s efforts to provide essential health care services to the communities it serves.

This year’s event pays tribute to Bob, Jamie and Billy Mills of William. J. Mills & Co. of Greenport.

jlane@timesreview.com