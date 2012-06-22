Dougherty leads charge against proposed county fee affecting South Shore beaches

A proposed $4 after-hours fee for late parking at three Suffolk County ocean beaches “is an unfair, regressive penalty imposed on the ordinary citizen,” Shelter Island Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty declared yesterday in a press release on behalf of the East End Supervisors and Mayors Association, which he chairs.

“Many visitors and residents use the beaches after hours and it is unfortunate that only beaches in eastern Suffolk County are being targeted,” Mr. Dougherty said. “This fee will certainly impose financial burdens on business owners who operate concessions; parking fees may deter families and young people from frequenting the beaches as much as they are used to.”

The fee was proposed recently by County Executive Steve Bellone for Cupsogue, Meschutt and Smith Point County beaches after 5 p.m. Members of the East End Mayors and Supervisors Association on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution opposing the $4 a day parking fee, according to Mr. Dougherty.

County Legislator Jay Schneiderman said the proposal by the county executive had not been reviewed by the County Parks Trustees.

“I have reached out to the administration and requested that the new fee not be imposed,” said Legislator Schneiderman, “I am working with the Administration on developing an alternative plan.”

County Legislator Ed Romaine commented, “This is an unjustified fee that was never run past the Parks Trustees nor the Legislature’s Parks and Recreation Committee. This last-minute resolution nickel and dimes our county residents and should be set aside.”