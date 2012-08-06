Dering Harbor trustees face contested June 19 election

For the first time in seven years Village of Dering Harbor trustees up for election will have to compete for seats on the board on Election Day, Tuesday, June 19.

Incumbents Mary Walker and Linda Adams will be challenged by Patrick Parcells, 61, a retired banker, and Ari Benacerraf, 48, who works with a private equity company, for two two-year terms on the board. Mayor Timothy Hogue, who will also run for re-election for a two-year term, is unopposed.

In a telephone interview last week, Mr. Parcells, a weekend and summer resident for 11 years, said he decided to run because “I think, and have for some time, that the board needs to change — too much power in too few hands for too long.” He said a “lack of transparency and accountability” has resulted in an “uneven playing field.”

Mr. Benacerraf, also a second-homeowner, has visited family on the Island since the mid-1980s and became a resident in 2007.

He didn’t have any particular grievances, he said, but believed his work on public and private company boards and his business and financial experience “would introduce a different perspective on things — and that’s good.”

The last time there was a race for a trustee seat on the Village Board was in 2005, when James Goldman was defeated in a three-way race for two seats.

Nominating petitions require the signatures of five percent of the registered voters in the last election, Village Clerk Laura Hildreth said last week. In 2011, there were 37 or 38 registered voters, she said, out of a total of 31 households in the village; as a result, incumbents and challengers this year needed only two signatures each to gain a place on the ballot.

Incumbent Linda Adams, 69, who has been a weekend/summer resident since 1974, retired three years ago, most recently from an administrative position with the Brooklyn Children’s Museum. Of the two new contenders for trustee seats, she said, “Anytime people want to participate, I say halleluiah.” Given a choice of candidates, “People are going to inform themselves,” she said, and “with any luck, will participate in the process.”

Ms. Adams noted that there has been more turnover in the village in the past few years and the new residents “are settling into the village and seeing how they want to participate or be involved in the community.”

Mary Walker, who declined to give her age, has been a year-round resident for 36 years and served on the board for 20. She has also been active for the past 20 years as a board member and chair of the Group for the East End, among other organizations.

Asked by phone what her reaction was to the competition for board seats, she said, “This is a democracy; everyone has a right to run for office — absolutely.”

Mr. Hogue, 64, employed with a health care finance company and a year-round resident since the early 1980s, faces no competition for village mayor, a position he has held for 20 years. He told the Reporter early this week that a contested slate is “part of the election process. Regardless of whether it’s our small municipality or a county, state or federal election, the same principles apply.”

The polls will be open in Village Hall on Election Day, Tuesday, June 19, from 12 noon to 9 p.m. Esther Hunt and Betsy Colby were appointed by the board to serve as poll inspectors. Ms. Walker and Ms. Adams will be identified on the ballot as members of the Dering Harbor party; Mr. Parcells and Mr. Benacerraf have registered with the county Board of Elections as the Shore party.

Alliances don’t matter in an at-large election: the two candidates who receive the most votes will win the two open board seats.

The last day to submit applications for absentee ballots to the village clerk is June 12 if the ballots are to be mailed to the applicants. June 18 is the deadline to submit applications in person and receive absentee ballots from the clerk at that time.

Candidate responses to a Reporter questionnaire will appear in the June 14 issue.