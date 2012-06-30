Dering Harbor: Shore Road traffic is among topics for board

Too much traffic on Shore Road, a complaint about parking on village property, more leniency in the zoning code on setbacks and accessory housing, website development and replacing the curbing on village roadways, all came up for discussion and some debate at the Village of Dering Harbor trustees meeting on Saturday, June 16 in Village Hall.

Mayor Tim Hogue recommended deferring discussion of at least three of those topics, which he had put on the agenda, until after the June 19 election to ensure that all newly elected board members would be involved in the decision-making.

But he did offer an introduction to each topic. Mr. Hogue said he continues to receive complaints about traffic along Shore Road, particularly during the summer. Several possibilities are open for discussion, he said: closing the roadway completely to through traffic; closing it only for the summer season; changing the name to avoid confusion — and traffic — with the other Shore Road along Crescent Beach and with those looking for Sunset Beach.

Robert Ruttenberg, a Shore Road resident and one of five people in the audience, suggested that serpentine gates could be effective in at least slowing down the traffic.

It has been suggested, Mr. Hogue said, that the village develop its own website to improve communications with residents.

Meeting agendas could be made available in advance, for example, although the mayor pointed out that items frequently change and an up-to-date agenda might be posted only a day or so before the meeting. He urged residents to check on legal notices and the meeting coverage in the Reporter, the village’s newspaper of record.

On the zoning front, the mayor said changes in setback requirements for “recreational areas” — tennis courts, swimming pools — are more stringent for newer residents; a number of older properties were grandfathered in, the mayor noted. Mr. Ruttenberg said that if the immediate neighbors had no objection to more lenient setbacks, “then just do it.” Mr. Hogue said the setback requirement is still part of the code and would need to be modified in any case.

Another concern is the zoning prohibition against accessory housing —expanding living space to a garage or pool house, for example — although the mayor said a 10,000-square-foot residence might be considered large enough to accommodate additional living space.

From the audience, Kirk Ressler, also a Shore Road resident, raised some additional issues that he had previously put to the board in writing.

Of particular concern was the Bakers’ parking on the short driveway or “apron” to their garage on Dering Lane as well as on Dering Lane itself, which runs between the Baker and Ressler properties. Parking on village roadways is prohibited, he said, and the driveway is also village property. The situation, he said, “is unpleasant to look at and not safe,” he added. Parking on the apron is not occasional but constant, Mr. Ressler said.

Mr. Ressler said he had raised these issues three years ago. “You’ve done nothing,” he admonished the board.

Mr. Hogue replied that the “checkerboard” layout of the Baker property, as well as others in the village, led to the perception that the driveway/apron is on the Bakers’ property. He said he had discussed Mr. Ressler’s complaints with Ms. Baker with no resolution to the problem.

Signage in the village would be required in order for the police to enforce the parking code on village roadways, he added. Village attorney Joe Prokop noted that the driveway might be viewed legally as a right-of-way, given its configuration, and suggested that curbing could be used to mark off village property. He will look into these.

There was also some discussion about temporary parking on public property for a special event as opposed to continuous parking or abandoning cars. The latter could fall under the nuisance law recently passed by the board, the mayor said.

Mr. Hogue suggested that the board review the deed and property lines, talk to the Shelter Island Police Department again about enforcement and perhaps invite Ms. Baker to appear before the board at its next meeting in July.

Trustee Linda Adams suggested that a general letter be sent to all residents reminding them at the start of the summer season about parking restrictions as well as other safety concerns such as hedge height and water use. She agreed that given the parking law is on the books, the board needs to figure out how to deal with it.

Mr. Ressler raised two other issues: Curbing and his long-standing litigaton with the village Zoning Board of Appeals. Mr. Ressler said he wanted to see curbing replaced along village roadways. Mr. Hogue noted that some areas had curbing and others didn’t. If one area is restored, the board might need to look at all of them and consider the significant cost that would be involved.

With regard to the ZBA, Mr. Hogue and trustees said they couldn’t answer for the status of another board’s decision making, although Mr. Prokop agreed with Mr. Ressler’s impression that there had been a “meeting of the minds” six or so months ago.

Resident John Colby, a ZBA member who was in the audience, concurred. Mr. Prokop suggested that Mr. Ressler’s attorney contact him about the current status.

Mr. Ressler had also written the board about flooding at the lower part of Yoco Road near Shore Road. Recent repaving had improved the situation, Mr. Hogue said in his report earlier in the meeting, and Mr. Ressler agreed it was a “good first step.” He said a dry well might also be needed but the low water table might not make that a feasible alternative, the mayor said.

Mr. Ruttenberg announced that he had put in rip-rap in response to the board’s concern about flooding in front of his property.

“As long as the road is safe, that’s all that matters,” Mr. Hogue said.

OTHER BUSINESS

Mr. Hogue had recommended to the board that the village hire Joe Cunningham as a poll inspector for its election earlier this month. Mr. Cunningham is not a village resident but lives on Shelter Island and is experienced as a voting inspector. The board voted unanimously to approve his appointment.

Also reported on Saturday:

• Work has been completed on the Julia Dodd culvert; Costello did “a really good job,” the mayor said. Beach grass is being planted along the sides of the culvert. Although CHIPS and FEMA money will cover the total cost of the project, the expenses are reimbursable, which requires a considerable outlay up front on the village’s part.

• Tax bills have been mailed out — predicated on a very tight budget, which the mayor said he liked. “It keeps us on our toes spending taxpayers’ money,” he said. Some residents pay the year’s tax bill in advance, saving two percent off the second half of the tax bill as a result — a tax provision not available to town residents, he added.

• Two building applications are pending — one for renovation of the French House, purchased by Morgan/Cary. The application has been submitted to the building inspector and will be considered by the Architectural Review Board. A second application for moving a pool and installing a tennis court has been submitted by the Lynyaks and rejected by the building inspector because the setbacks do not meet code. The Lynyaks will make the case for a variance to the ZBA.

•The village cocktail party for residents will take place on July 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Village Hall.

The next meeting of the board will be held on Saturday, July 21 at 9 a.m. — summer hours for the trustees.