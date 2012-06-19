Correction: grace period for abandoned businesses remains one year
It was incorrectly reported last week that the Town Board had extended from one year to two years the period of time that a “pre-existing, non-conforming” business can fall into disuse without losing its right to operate in a residential zone.
In fact, the board did not change the current one-year limit. The extension to two years was part of a section of the proposed code amendment that the board deleted before approving it on June 8.
The deleted section also included a provision to allow one-year extensions for up to five more years.
The remaining section that the board did approve clarifies the rules limiting the expansion of pre-existing, non-conforming uses. The Reporter regrets the error.