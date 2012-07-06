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Around the Island

Cornell Cooperative to host eelgrass restoration workshop

By Gianna Volpe

Cornell Cooperative Extension will hold an eelgrass restoration workshop, open to the public, between 3 and 5:30 p.m. Friday at the corner of New Suffolk Avenue and First Street.

CCE’s Marine Meadows Program staffers will lead the hands-on program.

Participants will be taught how to assemble eelgrass-planting discs to increase local population of sea grasses.

The event is co-sponsored by Peconic Land Trust and the New Suffolk Waterfront.

For more information contact Kathy Kennedy at 283-3195 or email her atkkennedy@peconiclandtrust.org.

The following is a video we made from a previous workshop: