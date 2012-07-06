Cornell Cooperative to host eelgrass restoration workshop
Cornell Cooperative Extension will hold an eelgrass restoration workshop, open to the public, between 3 and 5:30 p.m. Friday at the corner of New Suffolk Avenue and First Street.
CCE’s Marine Meadows Program staffers will lead the hands-on program.
Participants will be taught how to assemble eelgrass-planting discs to increase local population of sea grasses.
The event is co-sponsored by Peconic Land Trust and the New Suffolk Waterfront.
For more information contact Kathy Kennedy at 283-3195 or email her atkkennedy@peconiclandtrust.org.
The following is a video we made from a previous workshop: