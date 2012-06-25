Cops: Ten-year-old boy injured in Little Peconic Bay boating mishap

A 10-year-old boy from Pennsylvania was treated for injuries Saturday after the boat he was in hit a passing boat’s wake in Little Peconic Bay, Southold Town Police said.

Durham Koller of Doylestown, Pa. was riding in a vessel operated by Thomas Lavinia, 61, of Southold at the time of the incident, police said.

Police did not release the specifics of Durham’s injuries, saying only that he was treated by the Southold Fire Department and transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital for further evaluation, police said.

The incident occurred shortly before noon Saturday, police said.