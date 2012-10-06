Clark-Lihan win medal race to take silver in Weymouth Sail for Gold regatta

Shelter Island’s Amanda Clark and her crew Sarah Lihan won silver in the Women’s 470 on Saturday, the final day of racing at the Skandia Sail for Gold World Cup regatta in Weymouth, England.

Saturday’s medal race also brought a bronze medal to another member of the Olympic US Sailing Team sponsored by Sperry Top-Sider. In Women’s Match Racing, Anna Tunnicliffe with her “Team Maclaren” of Molly Vandemoer and Debbie Capozzi won bronze. Additional medal race finishes were Zach Railey, 4th overall in the Finn, and Charlie Buckingham 10th in Laser.

The regatta was held in Weymouth and Portland, U.K. where racing in 10 Olympic and three Paralympic classes took place in advance of the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“Sail for Gold is always a highlight on our schedule because of the practice it gives our athletes on the Olympic and Paralympic race course areas,” said Dean Brenner, chairman of the Olympic Sailing Committee. “We are full steam ahead on our Games’ goals, and this regatta gave us a clear picture of where we are. For the next 48 days, everyone will be working toward our ultimate goal – Olympic and Paralympic medals.”

Amanda Clark and Sarah Lihan started Saturday in 6th overall, with a chance at either silver or bronze medals. The three-lap windward-leeward course was set up on the Nothe Course, which will be the spectator course during the Games. The 10-boat 470 fleet started close together but was soon out-paced by Clark and Lihan, the Israel team and a few others. By the second beat, Clark and Lihan were neck-and-neck with the Israeli team and kept close behind. Once they got to the second windward mark rounding, the two teams were clear ahead.

Clark and Lihan won the medal race to clinch the six-day regatta’s silver medal.

“It feels great,” said Clark. “We’re pretty excited to be racing at the front of the fleet. It’s going to be amazing competition. By no means does this say this is how it’s going to stack up (next month). This is why we do this, to sail against the best in the world and to challenge ourselves. Sarah and I have worked really hard for this. We’re psyched to take this into the Olympics.”

Although the team has only been together for 15 months, they have seen their performance advance. “I think we’re the strongest we’ve ever been,” said Lihan. “Amanda is one of the most talented skippers in the world and I’m honored to sail with her.”

For a video interview with Clark and Lihan, click here: http://youtu.be/lDPnCB5z9Ws