Clark-Lihan finish first in 4th race at Sail for Gold in Weymouth

Amanda Clark of Shelter Island and her crew Sarah Lihan of Ft. Lauderdale won the fourth race of day Tuesday in day two of the Skandia Sail for Gold Olympic Class regatta being held this week off Weymouth, England, the setting for the 2012 Summer Olympics in July and August.

Their finish moved into third place overall in the 32-boat international fleet.

“Today’s misery is only dulled by yesterday’s horrific conditions,” said Sarah Lihan. “The race committee did a fantastic job today. It was great. We know that this is our advantage condition, when it’s big waves and windy, we’re one of the fastest teams out there. Our game plan was to go out and dominate. It’s a great feeling to say that and do that and have it done. Our speed is very good, both upwind and downwind. We struggled a bit on the starting line, but we’re working on it. It’s great to keep working hard.”

On the first day of sailing Monday, the Clark-Lihan team placed 8th and 14th; in the first race of the day on Tuesday, they finished 5th.

Ms. Clark is expected to be back on Shelter Island next week and is due to run in the Shelter Island 10K on June 16 to help raise funds for her and Ms. Lihan’s Team GoSail.

To listen to the full interview with Sarah Lihan and find out what her and Amanda Clark’s plans are for day three, click HERE.