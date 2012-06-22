Chamber needs help paying $33,000 bill for fireworks

Every summer Island residents, permanent and seasonal alike, look forward to the firework show that celebrates Independence Day. This year, Art Williams, president of the Chamber of Commerce board, is spearheading the fundraising operation to make the July 14 show possible.

In recent years, the fireworks — formerly held on or close to the Fourth of July — have been scheduled later to avoid the critical nesting period of the piping plover population across the channel on the North Fork. With the help of Police Chief Read, the chamber board and Mr. Williams decided when to hold the show in accordance with the outdoor event permit the chamber must receive from the town and the joint permit it must obtain from the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Coast Guard.

Mr. Williams recently appeared with Chief Read at a Town Board work session to discuss fireworks planning. The board is expected to issue a permit at an upcoming meeting. The Department of Homeland Security/Coast Guard permit is expected to be issued shortly before the event, after those agencies consult with the state DEC to confirm the fledging of plover chicks in the nearby nesting areas.

By holding the fireworks later, Mr. Williams noted in an interview, the chamber has more time to raise the $33,000 needed to cover the show’s costs, which include advertising; the fireworks display itself put on by Bay Fireworks; the barge to be anchored off Crescent Beach from which the fireworks will be launched; insurance; porta-potties; and permits.

After the gradual start of fund-raising efforts in recent weeks, the board has raised less than 10 percent of the funds needed, according to Mr. Williams. The collection campaign will continue until shortly after the actual show.

The chamber is tactical about its fundraising efforts, said Mr. Williams. “Each year we just about recoup the money we need to be confident that we can put on the next year’s show. In other words, we stay one year ahead on the amount needed to fundraise.”

The board is trying some new methods this year to inspire donors. In addition to advertisements in the Shelter Island Reporter, the chamber has placed coffee cans for donations on the checkout counters in shops and businesses. It also has sent out postcards and direct solicitations to meet the necessary goal. The chamber also will sell novelties on Crescent Beach during the show.

Those who wish to make a donation may also send a check made out to the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce and mail it to P.O. Box 598, Shelter Island 11964.

“We are very grateful for the generosity of our community at large,” Mr. Williams commented, “including so many individuals and businesses that give money and time.”

A former town supervisor, Mr. Williams and his wife, Amber, a former School Board member and current treasurer of the Fire District, moved to Shelter Island in 1993 with their two daughters and have their own Island-based accounting firm, A&A Williams LLP.