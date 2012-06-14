BookHampton stores will reopen Friday following owner's death

The Mattituck BookHampton store, which has been closed since the death Tuesday of the chain’s owner, Jeremy Nussbaum, is set to reopen Friday.

Mr. Nussbaum, 70, died Tuesday after a short illness. The New York and Amagansett resident and his wife, Charline Spektor, have operated the chain for 12 years. BookHampton also has stores in Southampton and Sag Harbor.

For the past 10 years Mr. Nussbaum, an attorney for over 40 years, headed the entertainment law practice for the Cowan Liebowitz Latman firm in New York.

Read his paid New York Times obituary here.