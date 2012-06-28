Blotter: Three arrests, seven tickets on Island this week

Amber D. Wilson, 24, of Shelter Island was arrested by Shelter Island Police on Monday, June 25 about 5 p.m. on an active bench warrant issued by Riverhead Justice Court. Ms. Wilson is charged with petit larceny. She was taken into custody by the Riverhead Police Department.

On Tuesday, June 26 at about 5:20 p.m., a police investigation led to the arrest of Boris G. Hazell, 33, of Shelter Island on charges of sexual abuse in the 3rd degree. He was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and released on $1,500 bail. An order of protection was issued for the victim.

Following an investigation, Matthew A. Boudreau, 34, of Shelter Island was arrested on Wednesday, June 27 at 10:22 a.m. on charges of assault in the 3rd degree. He was arraigned in Justice Court in front of Judge Rosenblum and released on bail of $1,000. An order of protection was issued for the victim of the assault.

Mr. Boudreau was also wanted on an active bench warrant issued by the East Hampton Town Court for an outstanding charge of driving while intoxicated and was turned over to the East Hampton Town Police Department for processing.

SUMMONSES

Five motorists and two boaters were given tickets during the week.

A driver on North Menantic Road was issued a summons for operating an uninspected motor vehicle; a second received a ticket for a cellphone violation; two motorists were ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road; a fifth was charged with speeding on New York Avenue (41 mph in a 25-mph zone) and “operating out of class.”

A ticket was issued in Coecles Harbor to the operator of an unregistered dinghy. A boater was given a summons off Crescent Beach for operating within an anchorage area at speeds greater than 5 mph.

ACCIDENTS

Alan R. Cresto of Shelter Island was driving northbound on North Menantic Road on June 22 when he hit a deer that had run in front of his vehicle. Damage was estimated at less than $1,000. The deer was killed in the accident.

Alexander S. Panos of San Francisco was backing out of a parking space at 85 Shore Road on June 23 when he sideswiped a parked vehicle belonging to Debora J. Sulahian of Shelter Island, which was “parked offset in the parking row” behind Mr. Panos.

There was more than $1,000 in damage to the left front of Mr. Panos’s vehicle and the right front of the parked vehicle.

On June 24, Joseph M. Plotch of Los Angeles was operating a moped on a driveway off Peconic Avenue when he crashed into a rock on the side of the driveway and fell onto the road. He was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital with lacerations on his forehead and scratches on his knee.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller reported vehicles speeding in Hay Beach on June 19. Police responded that radar surveillance would be set up to deal with the problem.

Gunshots were reported in the Mashomack area on June 19. Police investigated and located a person who was shooting in the direction of targets along the shoreline. The person was advised to make sure the shots were aimed in a safe direction.

On June 20, police were dispatched to where a boat was taking on water west of Buoy 6 off Mashomack. The crew was safe and the boat was in no imminent danger of sinking. Police waited until a tow boat arrived on the scene.

Police responded to a report of aggravated harassment via a cellphone on June 20.

On June 20, a caller reported graffiti in various places on a building in the Center.

Police advised an Island business on June 21 to make certain that renters of stand-up paddleboards knew that it was against the law not to carry a flotation device.

A caller was advised on June 21 that a matter was civil in nature.

Police investigated a possible case of burglary at a residence in Dering Harbor on June 21. There was no sign of forced entry or criminal activity.

On June 21, police opened an investigation into a case of aggravated harassment.

A Center caller reported unauthorized people on the town’s tennis courts on June 22. According to the police report, they subsequently visited the FIT Center for membership information.

Police responded to a dispute over the payment of a bill on June 22. The parties involved were advised that it was a matter for civil court.

A arcing wire was reported in the Center on June 23. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded and LIPA was notified.

Several noise complaints were received on June 23 and 24. The manager at Sunset Beach lowered the volume at about 12:45 a.m. in one case. Music was not being played at a Hay Beach residence when police arrived but the homeowner was advised about the complaint. The volume was turned down following a complaint about loud music at a Menantic residence at about 10:25 p.m. An anonymous caller reported loud music in the area of Silver Beach; the area was canvassed with negative results. A Center resident agreed to keep the music off following a complaint received at about 11:45 p.m.

Police moored a disabled boat safely off Ram Island on June 23, then picked up a battery pack and got the boat started.

An anonymous caller reported a jet skier off Ram Island on June 23. Police advised the operator about several provisions of the town code that regulate skiing in town waters.

On June 24, police responded to a report of criminal mischief in the Center.

A West Neck caller reported that on June 24 a seaplane had landed and taken off three times that day. The caller was advised the plane was operating legally.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automatic alarm on June 20 in the Center, activated accidentally.

A second fire alarm was set off on June 25 at a Heights residence, caused by burning bacon.

A burglary alarm at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club was set off on June 23 when a kitchen door was propped open to cool off the room.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service (EMS) teams transported four individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on June 20, 21, 23 and 25.