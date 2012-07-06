Blotter: Police make pair of arrests on the Island

Bianca R. Labrozzi, 28, of East Hampton was arrested after a traffic stop on South Ferry Road on Sunday, June 3 at about 2 a.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree. She was driving a car for hire with passengers in the vehicle at the time.

Ms. Labrozzi was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and released on $750 bail and an appearance ticket for a later date on the court’s calendar.

On Sunday, June 3 at about 11:30 a.m., Julio Guiterrez, 28, of Corona, Queens gave police false government documents for identification and was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the 2nd degree.

According to the police report, Mr. Guiterrez is illegally in this country and the U.S. Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a hold on him.

Mr. Guiterrez was arraigned in Shelter Island Court in front of Judge Rosenblum and remanded to Suffolk County jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

SUMMONSES

Fifteen motorists were issued tickets for seatbelt violations during the week as part of New York State’s Click It or Ticket It campaign — four on New York Avenue, six on Route 114 and one each on Smith Street, Grand Avenue, Clinton Avenue, West Mecl Rpad and North Ferry Road.

Tickets were also issued for failure to stop at a stop sign on Locust Avenue, a cellphone violation on North Ferry Road and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree on Route 114.

ACCIDENTS

Adam Walz of Shelter Island reported that he had hit a fence at the intersection of Dinah Rock and Manhanset roads on June 3, damaging the bottom rail. While coming to a stop in a driving rainstorm, he said he lost control of the car. Damage was under $1,000.

Also on June 3, Debre Demers of Shelter Island told police she was distracted by the fog and sideswiped a telephone pole on Smith Street. Damage was estimated at under $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

Police responded to a 40-foot sailboat in distress in Dering Harbor on May 29.

On May 30, police helped a Center resident remove a large snapping turtle from the basement. The turtle was taken to a nearby pond.

Police received a report of an open door at a Center home on May 30. The premises appeared to be secure. The door may have blown open during the rainstorm.

A case of petit larceny was reported in the Center on May 30.

A person complained to police on May 30 about the interaction of other people with his kids.

On May 31, a caller reported walking his dog on a leash in the Center when a dog at large bothered his dog, who was on a leash.

The owner of the second dog said she would have an automatic gate closer installed to keep her dog on the property

Police responded to a noise complaint in Silver Beach on May 31 at 9:30 p.m.; a construction worker was topping off a dumpster for removal in the morning.

Police investigated a landlord/tenant problem on June 1 in the Center.

On June 1 a caller, concerned about children’s safety, reported for information only that approximately 20 cars were parked on a field in the Center.

A Center caller was advised on June 2 to contact the court regarding eviction proceedings.

A large tree fell on a Cartwright home on June 2; the caretaker and owner were notified.

A case of petit larceny was reported in Silver Beach on June 2.

Police on patrol on June 2 in West Neck noticed someone on a boat waving for help. The boat was out of fuel; Sea Tow was called.

A Center caller reported on June 2 that a vehicle was parked on the grass by his hedges. The vehicle had a flat tire but was legally parked.

A resident told police on June 2 that a construction trailer parked on a roadway in Hay Beach was difficult to see at night. Police found the trailer parked legally on the side of the road with cones in front and back.

A Center caller was advised on June 3 to contact civil court about a landlord/tenant matter.

A burglary was reported in Dering Harbor on June 3.

Police received a complaint about ATVs in a Center neighborhood on June 3. The riders were asked to stop for the day and complied.

On June 3, police responded to a sailboat on the rocks off Shorewood; Sea Tow was called and towed the boat.

A Ram Island caller reported on June 4 that on about 15 occasions vehicles were being driven around Ram Island at high speeds and with loud music playing. Police conducted both stationary and roving patrols with negative results.

A cat was reported missing in South Ferry on June 4.

A case of identity theft was reported at police headquarters on June 4.

Dogs at large were reported in Hilo and Hay Beach on June 4; in both cases, they were gone when police arrived.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automatic house alarm in West Neck on May 29. It had been set off accidentally.

Two residential burglary alarms were activated on May 30 and June 4 in Westmoreland and the Heights respectively. The premises in the first appeared to be secure; the alarm was set off accidentally in the second.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service (EMS) teams transported six people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 29, May 31, and June 1 and 3.