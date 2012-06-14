Blotter: Four arrests on Island this week

Alec E. Walker, 26, of Shelter Island was driving northbound on West Neck Road on Friday, June 8 when he hit a utility pole.

Following an investigation, police arrested Mr. Walker at about 5 p.m. and charged him with driving while intoxicated, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree, criminally possessing a hypodermic instrument and operating an uninspected motor vehicle. He was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and released on $1,000 bail. Mr. Walker was given an appearance ticket for a later date on the court’s calendar.

A passenger in the vehicle, Andrew G. Walker, 28, of Shelter Island was charged with criminally possessing a hypodermic instrument and was issued an appearance ticket for Justice Court.

Responding to a complaint on Sunday, June 10, about a person smoking marijuana on Crescent Beach, police located Oswaldo A. Nieves-Vaca, 35, of Shelter Island and at about 12:45 p.m. issued him an appearance ticket in the field for unlawful possession of marijuana.

Following an investigation, police arrested Cruz Zurdo-Hernandez, 29, of Shelter Island on Sunday, June 10 at about 2:15 p.m., on charges of forcible touching/degrading and sex abuse in the 3rd degree. Mr. Zurdo-Hernandez was arraigned in Justice Court in front of Judge Rosenblum and released on $1,000 bail.

SUMMONSES

Michael J. Saladino, 22, of Centereach was ticketed on New York Avenue on June 7 for speeding at 45 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Michael E. Abamsky, 30, of Lakewood, Florida was also given a summons for speeding on New York Avenue on June 7 — 40 mph in a 25-mph zone.

On June 1, Lisa Gilpin, 51, and Michael D. Tryone, 57, both of Shelter Island, were given tickets by the dog warden when their dogs got into a fight with another dog.

ACCIDENTS

On June 6, Natalie S. Fox of Shelter Island was driving on Grand Avenue when she approached a turn and sideswiped a parked UPS truck. Damage was estimated at over $1,000.

Kathryn S. Cogan of Shelter Island was pulling onto Smith Street from Cove Street, heading west, and didn’t see Erik S. Curko of Shelter Island, who was unable to stop in time to avoid being hit. There was over $1,000 in damage to the driver’s-side front quarter panel of Ms. Cogan’s vehicle and the front passenger-side of Mr. Curko’s vehicle.

Ms. Cogan, 19, was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign. She was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital with minor lacerations. Both vehicles had to be towed.

OTHER REPORTS

Police responded to a burglary reported at a Silver Beach residence on June 6.

On June 6 a Center caller reported a dirt bike making a loud noise on trails near the caller’s property.The rider had permission to ride in that location but was asked by police to stop for the day.

A caller told police about an injured goose in the Center; the bird was dead when police arrived.

A dog at large with a broken lead was reported in Hay Beach on June 8. The owner subsequently claimed the dog, and police explained the town’s leash law.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a report of smoke at a Menantic residence on June 8. There was no fire but the owner was advised to take care of a faulty bathroom fixture.

An injured deer was reported in West Neck on June 8. The deer had three broken legs and was put down by police.

A caller reported a missing kayak in Tarkettle on June 9. Police located it on the shore off East Brander Parkway, where it had drifted with the tide.

On June 9 police responded to a domestic dispute in the Center.

A Menantic caller complained on June 9 about a boat parked on dry land that was creating a traffic hazard. Police did not observe a problem.

Police questioned the driver of a vehicle, observed on a beach on Ram Island, on June 9. The person did not know if the owner had a beach permit or not and left the beach.

On June 9, police responded to a call about kids riding a mower on a Center roadway. They were advised to stop and parents were notified.

A caller reported noise from a wood chipper in the Center at 7:30 p.m. on June 9. Police did not find the noise unreasonable at that time.

At 11:45 p.m. on June 9, police received a complaint about people playing basketball in the Center by the light of car headlights. They were gone when police arrived.

A loud party in the Heights was reported on June 10 just before 1 a.m. The volume was turned down.

Noise was reported at 1:19 a.m. in the Center on June 10; police were unable to locate it.

On June 10, a Center caller reported a larceny but for information purposes only.

A caller complained about kids riding a tractor on a Center roadway on June 10. The area was patrolled with negative results.

A disabled jet ski was reported in Dering Harbor on June 10. Police stood by until it was secured.

Police received a report of a petit larceny in West Neck on June 11.

Police responded to a neighbor dispute in Tarkettle on June 11.

On June 11, police opened an investigation into a report of grand larceny in the Center.

Police responded to an ongoing dispute between neighbors in Cartwright on June 11.

Four burglary alarms were activated at homes in the Center and Dering Harbor on June 6, 7, 10 and 11.The premises appeared secure in all cases.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service (EMS) teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on June 6, 8 and 9.