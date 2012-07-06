Former Shelter Island resident Bill Cannon, a proud U.S. Army World War II veteran, passed away peacefully at his home in East Norriton, Pennsylvania on May 29, 2012. He was 85.

He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Shirley Ferguson Cannon, with whom he fell in love when they met on Shelter Island in 1947 upon his return from the war.

Bill was born in Richmond Hill, New York in 1927 to C.W. Alexander and Marjorie Cannon. He was a longtime resident of the Island, beginning with his parents’ home on Willow Lane, which they purchased in 1927. After a long career in the printing business in New York, Bill retired and moved with his wife to Ram Island. He obtained his Coast Guard captain’s license and was proud to be a captain on South Ferry for a decade.

He later moved for a time to New Bern, North Carolina and became an avid boat builder. He volunteered in numerous children’s reading programs for which he received many awards and recognition.

Bill will be greatly missed by his three children: Sandy and Bill Byrnes of Eagleville, Pennsylvania; Wendy and Harry Rogin of San Diego, California; and C. W. Alexander (Alec) Cannon III of Shelter Island. He also will be missed by his five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Marjorie and Archie Williams of North Carolina; Ann and Fred Roberts of Riverside, California, and by his brother, John and Corinne of New York.

Private services were held by the family.