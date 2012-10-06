Bausman urges voters to approve EMS benefit

Former Red Cross ambulance CEO Joyce Bausman, who has overseen the squad’s transition to a town department, called on residents to support a Length of Service Award Program for the squad’s volunteers Saturday, when she was the guest speaker at the League of Women Voters of Shelter Island annual meeting at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club.

The ambulance service came to the town from the Red Cross equipped with three state-of-the-art ambulances with advance life support systems. It is staffed by an all-volunteer squad of drivers, emergency medical technicians — including some with critical care certification — one paramedic and three non-riding members who clean and stock the ambulances and handle the administrative work.

With the takeover by the town now completed, Ms. Bausman said that the next priority is passing an Length of Service Award Program (LOSAP) for the ambulance volunteers.

The Town Board and the town’s EMS Committee have established rules and policies for the program and the board is expected to vote at its regular meeting Friday to set a public referendum on the LOSAP plan for Friday, August 3 from noon to 9 p.m. Voting is likely to take place in Town Hall.

“This needs your support,” Ms. Bausman told the audience Saturday. The ambulance volunteers, “who respond at all hours, deserve it, just as the Fire Department does. I don’t qualify for the program, so I’m not asking for me, I’m asking for the volunteers.”

In response to an audience question, Ms. Bausman explained that LOSAP only applies to those “who ride the ambulance” and, in order to qualify, a riding member must respond to a minimum of 10 percent of the service’s annual calls.

Also on Saturday, the League elected its officers for the upcoming year and outgoing President Cathy Kenney was given a town citation for her leadership of the League.

In presenting the proclamation, Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty recognized Ms. Kenney, who was unable to attend the event due to a death in her family, for her “untiring stewardship” of the League over the past five years. “The Town Board is very grateful for her non-partisan services,” Mr. Dougherty said.

Officers for the 2012-2013 term include Lois B. Morris, president; Kathleen Minder, treasurer; Phyllis G. Gates, secretary; Valerie Levenstein, chair, voter services; Mary Dwyer, membership chair and Katherine Cunningham, program chair.

“Public service is in her blood,” said President-Elect Morris in her introduction to Ms. Bausman. A descendent of the first European settlers of Shelter Island, Ms. Bausman also has been active with the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Shelter Island Historical Society, the Presbyterian Church and many other Island organizations.

But her long-standing work with the Red Cross, and now the Shelter Island Ambulance Corps, is the role for which Ms. Bausman may best be known. “I can speak from recent personal experience,” Ms. Morris said, that a ride in one of Shelter Island’s ambulances is “a caring and comfortable experience. It really is a ‘Joy’ ride’.”

“I’m often asked why I volunteer,” Ms. Bausman began. “I’ve always been a volunteer. It’s an opportunity to meet good people … it’s a new learning experience, and of course, it saves tax dollars.”

Her mother, Isabel Bowditch, started her daughter on her community service path at a tender age. At age “four or five” Ms. Bowditch took her daughter door-to-door with her as she raised funds for the Red Cross. “It was my job to knock on doors and ask people to put change in the Red Cross can.”

Growing up, Ms. Bausman said, “Volunteering was expected.” As she looked out over the country club’s greens, Ms. Bausman recalled that her father, Hap Bowditch Sr., had been one of the volunteers who worked with the Lions Club in revitalizing Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. She remembered taking golf lessons that were given to Island children by several volunteers. “So I’ve been a beneficiary of volunteerism myself.”

The history of the Red Cross on Shelter Island goes back to 1931, Ms. Bausman said, when the organization trained first aid workers and water safety instructors. In 1935, the chapter was given a car designed to carry a wheelchair, which became the de facto ambulance. Ms. Bausman recalled that the first real ambulance, a Cadillac, was a gift from the late Rachel Carpenter.

According to Ms. Bausman, Shelter Island has had a long history of independence and self-determination when it came to its ambulance services. In the 1960s, she said, the National Red Cross wanted Shelter Island to join a Suffolk County Chapter but “the board refused,” wanting the discretion and the authority to send its ambulance where it was needed. In the last five years, “as National has been restructuring, it became apparent that we couldn’t continue on the way we had so the board voted to negotiate with the National Red Cross to gift the ambulance service to the Island.” As of January 1, 2012, the Red Cross Ambulance Service formally became the Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service and it is a line item in the town budget.

“Once again, the board saved the ambulance service for Shelter Island,” Ms. Bausman said.

“Shelter Islanders have always been fiercely independent,” she declared. Living here has always been about “taking care of each other and taking care of our own.”