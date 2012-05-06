Baseball: Bucks return home tonight for Center Moriches

The Shelter Island Bucks, fresh off their first loss in a Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League game, return home tonight to play the Center Moriches Battlecats.

Tonight’s 5 p.m. game is the first matchup of the league’s two newest teams.

The Bucks enter the game with a 1-1 record, having lost 5-3 Monday evening at Southampton. They won their opener, 2-1, over the North Fork Ospreys Sunday night at home.

“I was pleasantly surprised by how many people showed up,” said Bucks general manager Cori Cass. “We expected maybe 300 people, but the estimates are that between 400 and 500 people showed up.”

The Lions Club set up a concession stand at the opener and donated all of the proceeds back to the team.

“It was an awesome atmosphere,” Cass said. “It was cool to see all those people come out.”

After a day off Wednesday, the Bucks are scheduled to play six times this week, including 5 p.m. home games against Sag Harbor on Friday, Westhampton on Sunday and Riverhead on Tuesday.

Shelter Island plays its home games at Fiske Memorial Field on School Street, just across the street from the school building.

gparpan@timesreview.com