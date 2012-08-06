A look at what's coming up on Shelter Island and beyond

FARMERS MARKET RETURNS

The Shelter Island Farmers Market will begin its second year of operation on Saturday, June 16 on the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens House grounds. The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday, rain or shine, through September 22 and will feature an expanded line-up of local vendors, many of whom are returning from last year.

Saturday volunteers are needed to help with set up and traffic flow. Contact Bri or Dan Fokine at 455-0304 or sihs.farmersmarket@gmail.com for more information or to lend a hand.

UNVEILING POGATTICUT 2012

The Shelter Island School yearbook, Pogatticut 2012, will be presented at the annual Yearbook Dinner and Dedication on Tuesday, June 12 at 6 p.m. at the Pridwin. The yearbook staff and Class of 2012 will be honored on this occasion as well. Tickets are $32 and include a choice of chicken Marsala with rice or pasta primavera. RSVP to Rebecca Mundy by today, June 7, at 749-5040.

VOLUNTEER GARDENERS NEEDED

Help Sylvester Manor restore its historic two-acre garden on Saturday, June 9 from 9 a.m. to noon under the supervision of expert gardener Amedeo Teseo. Whether you’re a new or experienced gardener, you can help take part in the long-term preservation of Shelter Island’s historic homestead. Bring hand tools and wear protective gear (hats, gloves, boots). Refreshments will be served on the Manor House porch and historic garden photos will be on display. Contact Cara Loriz at 749-0626 or c.loriz@sylvestermanor.org to offer your services.

GARDEN CLUB PROGRAMS

National Flower Show judge Laura McLaughlin will demonstrate how to create molded concrete planters, known as hypertufa troughs, at the Garden Club’s meeting at St. Mary’s Parish Hall on Wednesday, June 13 at 12:30 p.m.

The program will follow a board meeting at 10 a.m. and a business meeting at 11 a.m. For more information, call Mary Dwyer at 749-1987.

AFTER SCHOOL NATURE

Feeling fishy? Children ages 4 and up can learn what makes a fish a fish by observing live fish and learning about scales and tails at Mashomack Preserve’s free after school program on Wednesday, June 13, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Participants will also make fish prints and have a healthy snack. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 749-1001.

GOLF CLASSIC 2012

Eastern Long Island Hospital’s annual Golf Classic will be held on Wednesday, June 13 at Gardiner’s Bay County Club. The shotgun start will take place at 1 p.m. and the event honors the Mills family of Wm. J. Mills & Co. for their support of the hospital. A fee of $295 buys a round of golf, lunch and cocktail hour and dinner buffet. Tickets for the cocktail hour and buffet alone are $100. Reservations are required and may be made at ELIH.org/golf or by calling 477-5164.

ACROSS THE MOAT

ARTISTS AGAINST ABUSE

Enjoy cocktails and dinner before bidding on original works of art and a selection of one-of-a-kind gift packages at the Retreat’s annual benefit on Saturday, June 16. The Retreat, the only domestic violence agency on the East End, is celebrating its 25th anniversary at this event. The program begins at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Ross Lower School Fieldhouse in Bridgehampton. Tickets start at $450. Contact the Retreat at 329-4398 or visit theretreatinc.org.

‘LUV’ AT GUILD HALL

Guild Hall in East Hampton will open its summer theater season on June 9 with a performance of the comedy “LUV” by Murray Schisgal. Two college friends — misfit Harry and materialistic Milt — are serendipitously reunited when Milt tries to stop Harry from jumping off a bridge. Each tries to top the other as they trade very funny hard-luck stories. Performances run Tuesdays to Sundays through July 1. Tickets range from $40 to $85 and may be purchased online at GuildHall.org or at the box office at 158 Main Street, East Hampton. Call 324-4050 for more information.

ENVIRONMENTAL FILM CLUB

Filmmakers ages 10-16 with a passion for nature will collaborate to produce short environmental films this summer at the North Fork Audubon Society’s Environmental Film Club.

The club will meet Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. in June and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. in July and August. Cost is $200 per month. Environmental filmmaker Paul Stoutenburgh will lead the program at Audubon’s Red House on Inlet Road in Greenport.

For more information or to register, contact paul.stoutenburgh@gmail.com or at 848-2293.

COMEDY AT BAY STREET

Come laugh with young comics from Saturday Night Live, BET, David Letterman, The Tonight Show and Comedy Central at Bay Street Theatre’s “All Star Comedy Showcase” at 8 p.m. on Monday, June 11 in Sag Harbor. The theatre’s “Comedy Monday” series will continue on June 18. Tickets, which cost $25, are available at BayStreet.org or by calling the box office at 725-9500.

PECONIC LAND TRUST TOUR

Explore five beautiful North Fork porches and patios while enjoying light refreshments and wines from local restaurants and vineyards in a benefit for the Peconic Land Trust. The self-guided tour will take place on Saturday, June 9 from noon to 5 p.m. Go to bbNOFO.com or call 734-7549 for information and tickets, which are $75 in advance.