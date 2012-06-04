4-posters deployed late might not help with certain ticks

Will the late timing on deploying Shelter Island’s 4-poster units this spring result in less than optimum results in controlling the tick population?

The answer from those in the know is maybe.

“It’s a little bit late to be optimum,” according to researcher J. Mathews Pound, one of the developers of the device for the United States Department of Agriculture. Ideally, deployment should take place toward the end of March or early April, Mr. Pound said, killing ticks before they can lay thousands of eggs and produce a new generation.

Given the mild winter, it’s possible blacklegged deer ticks — which carry Lyme disease, babesiosis and Ehrlichiosis — hatched earlier than usual, according to Dan Gilrein, extension educator and entomologist at Cornell Cooperative Extension. This year’s deployment is likely to have more impact killing Lone Star ticks, which become active in April and mid-May, Mr. Gilrein said.

People bitten by them may show signs similar to Lyme disease but they are not carriers of the disease and the symptoms are a reaction that will pass, he said.

The 4-posters were not deployed until the week of May 21 because of the town’s decision to handle the project in-house rather than to hire an outside cantractor, according to Highway Department Supervisor and Public Works Commissioner Jay Card Jr.

“It put us a little behind but we are now operational,” Mr. Card said. “The delay came from the high estimate received from a vendor that would have crippled the program.” Accordingly, he, Supervisor Jim Dougherty and Police Chief Jim Read worked out a plan to handle the deployment and servicing of the stations in-house, he said. That required getting Highway Department worker Nick Ryan licensed by the state to handle permethrin, the toxic substance that kills ticks and tick larvae and is applied to the necks of deer as they feed at the 4-posters.

Mr. Dougherty blamed the delay on “some licensing issues” but said the town has already seen “dramatic results” in reducing the number of ticks during the past couple of years as a result of the multi-year study of the 4-posters conducted for the town, county and state by Cornell Cooperative Extension.

Mr. Card praised the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for letting Mr. Ryan get into a class this winter, something “they didn’t have to do,” and said it usually takes about six weeks to receive a license once the course has been completed. In addition, DEC official Vinny Palmer assisted Shelter Island in getting two other permits necessary for operating the 4-poster stations, Mr. Card said.

By not having to pay an outside vendor to set up and monitor the stations, the town was able to put out 20 rather than 15 stations as originally planned this year, Mr. Card said.

Deer and Tick Committee Chairwoman Patricia Shillingburg said she lacked the technical expertise to assess the impact of the late deployment.

“I’m hopeful” that this year’s deployment will prove effective, she said. “It’s not the optimum [timing], but we have the license, so we will not have this problem again.”

Whatever the figures eventually show about this year’s tick population, Mr. Gilrein said the town “has made great strides” in its efforts to control ticks and “deserves an enormous amount of credit” for taking the deployment of the 4-posters in-house.

Poor results for a test 4-poster program on Cape Cod between 2002 and 2006 were blamed on late deployments of the 4-poster in the spring and early removals in the fall, according to a story about the program that appeared in the Reporter on October 5, 2006, when the town was still debating how to undertake its own 4-poster study. Tick counts there showed no pattern of effectiveness in killing ticks compared to counts at control sites without 4-posters.