Wellness shop opens its doors in downtown Greenport

A new business offering health services such as massage, acupuncture and even hula hoop classes has arrived in downtown Greenport.

Five Branches Wellness, located at the former Temple Yoga Center on Main Street, was opened May 5 by 32-year-old North Fork native Rachel Reich.

Ms. Reich, of Mattituck, is a licensed massage therapist and has an associate degree in massage and a master’s in acupuncture from the Swedish Institute in Manhattan. Married with two small children, she said her goal is to help people lead healthier lifestyles.

“I’ve been wanting to expand my practice,” Ms. Reich said. “It’s about healing on all levels, not just the physical level.”

In addition to massage and acupuncture, Ms. Reich — along with her cousin Kimmy Nolan and her sisters Carolyn Reich and Jenny Wood — will offer aesthetic services and Zumba and hula hoop classes.

“When you exercise, it should be fun,” Ms. Reich said, adding she plans to add yoga, meditation and tai chi classes in the near future.

In the small retail section of her shop, Ms. Reich sells Zumba wear and hula hoops, as well as organic and natural products, including herbs and teas. Educational lectures and children’s health programs are also in the works.

During the month of May, customers will receive a free eyebrow waxing.

Ms. Reich said she teaches her clients how to overcome stress and fatigue and provides tips on weight loss and resolving digestive problems naturally.

The name Five Branches Wellness stems from Chinese medicine, about which Ms. Reich said she’s passionate.

The “five branches” of a holistic lifestyle include acupuncture, massage, diet, herbs and exercise, she said.

“It’s not just about getting one service and you’re done,” Ms. Reich said. “It’s a lifestyle change and a well-rounded approach to healthy living.”

For more information, visit fivebranchesgreenport.com.

jennifer@timesreview.com