Recap: Village Board approves Greenport-Sag Harbor ferry plan

The Greenport Village Board unanimously approved Thursday a proposed passenger ferry plan linking the North and South forks temporarily this summer.

Earlier this week, the Sag Harbor Village Board approved a measure to amend its code, which bars ferries, to allow the ferry to operate on a 100-day trial.

Under the proposed plan, the water taxi would dock at the north end of Long Wharf in Sag Harbor Village. Greenport Village officials said the passenger ferry will use Mitchell Park Marina.

According to Sag Harbor village attorney Fred Thiele, a separate public hearing to discuss their application, as well as docking and land-use approvals, are required. A state environmental study, known as SEQRA, is also needed, he said.

In addition, Suffolk County must sign off on the water taxi’s fares and schedule.

Click on the blog below for a recap and pick up next week’s paper for more on this story.