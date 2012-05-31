Video: Bluebird nest box project at Mashomack Preserve

Dr. Bill Zitek, founder of the North Fork Animal Hospital and retired veterinarian, is also the head volunteer for the bluebird nest box project at Mashomack Preserve on Shelter Island.

During the bluebird’s breeding season, beginning in April, he and other volunteers make weekly visits to all of the trail’s nest boxes, recording the activity within. Dr. Zitek said this year they recorded their earliest fledgling on April 4.

On May 17, he and birders Vivian Lindemann and Corky Diefendorf joined together to make the weekly rounds.

To learn more about Dr. Zitek and the nest box project, buy this week’s issue of the Suffolk Times.