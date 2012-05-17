Town to discuss proposed rules for pre-existing business uses again

With the Town Board about to unveil the latest version of its plan to clarify the rules governing pre-existing, non-conforming businesses in residential zones, the president of what may be the busiest of them expressed some concerns this week — not for his business but for smaller ones people operate in residential neighborhoods.

“I do have strong concerns for small businesses,” commented Cliff Clark, president of South Ferry. If legislation is too repressive to allow those business owners to maintain their non-conforming uses, the Island could be in danger of losing the very people who serve as volunteers in the community and provide important services here, he said.

With a number of Islanders earning all or a part of their income from businesses they run out of their residences, many could be put out of business if there is “broad, sweeping, one-size-fits-all” legislation to restrict them, he said.

“The biggest concern is for the person just trying to make a living whose services are essential to the Island,” Mr. Clark said. “That’s what makes Shelter Island special,” he said.

When the Town Board first aired its proposal to clarify the rules almost a year ago, businesspeople rose up in near rebellion, charging the board with trying to kill off a vital part of the Island economy. The committee, headed by Councilwoman Chris Lewis, has been working on revisions ever since.

Ms. Lewis and board members finalized the proposal during a discussion at Tuesday’s Town Board work session and informally agreed to set a public hearing on it for the Friday, June 8, Town Board meeting at 4:30 p.m.

The board’s goal has been to make the rules clear on when the town should consider a non-conforming business to have been discontinued and under what conditions it should be allowed to expand its operations. The Zoning Board asked for the code to be clarified as a result of specific cases in which it found the current code unclear.

The latest version, as discussed Tuesday, would allow a business in a residential zone to fall out of use for up to 24 months before it loses its status as a legal, pre-existing, non-conforming use. But the owner would be allowed an extension of up to five more years, subject to Town Board approval.

After the hearing is formally set at this Friday’s regular Town Board meeting, the proposal will be made available in the town clerk’s office and on the town’s website, board members said on Tuesday. It also will be published as a legal notice next week in the Reporter.

The Island has 30 commercial non-conforming business properties in residential zones with assessed values of $47.2 million or 1.56 percent of the overall $3.02 billion assessed value, according to town assessor Albert Hammond.

There are 58 conforming business properties and 111 parcels that are zoned for business but not in use commercially.

Georgiana Ketcham operates her real estate business out of an office on a non-conforming parcel on Midway Road. She said she had a lot of questions about the pending legislation. The Ketcham office has been operated as a real estate business since 1948, she said.

She said she had no intention of letting the operation become dormant but could imagine circumstances that could force her to halt the operation for a time. While she didn’t want to spell out specific circumstances that could lead to a temporary discontinuance of her business, she said she wanted assurances that she would be able to reinstate the business in the same venue at a later date.

“What about being grandfathered?” she asked, noting that the Island had a number of commercial businesses operated through the years by several generations of one family. They shouldn’t lose their nonconforming use status just because some event occurs that forces them to close down operations for awhile, she said.

“These are hardworking people doing what they know how to do,” she said. “Just leave people alone.”

On the other hand, Ms. Ketcham said she did think the town needed to be more aggressive about taking steps to assure that properties are well maintained. If necessary, the town should step in and do work and bill the property owner, she said.

“If anybody is affecting the value of property of their neighbors’ that’s a problem,” Ms. Ketchum said.

That was exactly the argument neighbors of the former Shelter Island Gardens Nursery made when the property on St. Mary’s Road became overgrown with vegetation and buildings were marked with graffiti. Building Inspector Bill Banks said that the grass could use cutting but there was no need for the town to take action.

That property, which has appeared to have been abandoned for many months, was sold at auction recently for $525,000 to Suffolk County National Bank, the same bank that held a $1.06-million lien on the property. No determination has been made on whether an eventual new owner will be able to use the site for a non-conforming use such as another nursery or whether it would revert to residential use.

“The town is not as business-conscious as it should be,” said William Cummings, who operates the House on Chase Creek with his wife Sharon. For the community to thrive, it needs businesses and needs to support them, he said. He said he found inconsistencies in the way the town treats various businesses. He said he didn’t know why he might lose his non-conforming status if he had a fire and it took a long time to rebuild his B&B and yet the Olde Country Inn was closed for about 10 years and never lost its legal status.

Peter Boody contributed reporting.